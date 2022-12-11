Waka Kotahi closes SH1 nightly for repairs after road surface came unstuck

Anne Richards was driving on SH1 on Saturday when tar seal began sticking to people's tyres

Resurfacing work will close a section of SH1 between Wellsford and Warkworth for three nights after police received more than 40 complaints on Saturday about tar peeling off.

On Saturday, police warned drivers to hold off driving into Auckland from Dome Valley on State Highway 1 amid tar-seal problems.

Police received complaints about tar peeling off on a newly laid section of road, with concerns it is sticking to cars and tyres.

On Sunday afternoon, Waka Kotahi tweeted the section of road between Warkworth and Wellsford would close for a further three nights from 8pm to 5am nightly.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and detour via SH16.

Local resident Anne Richards said on Saturday she had been waiting three years for roadworks to be completed, and now it felt like the end of the job was rushed.

“This cheaper seal was laid Thursday night, then when it was rained the stones washed off Friday,” she said.

“This morning I went through about 10am it was lifting but not badly. Then I went back through about 3pm, and it was literally peeling off and sticking to everyone’s tyres, they were unable to drive.

“It’s shocking. I feel there has been some corners cut and the use of this cheap tar-seal is a waste of time and money.”

Waka Kotahi strongly encourages anyone who has received subsequent damage to their vehicle to lodge a compensation claim with Fulton Hogan for action.

This can be done by emailing NorthlandHighwayCustomer@fultonhogan.com or phoning 09 4700 718.