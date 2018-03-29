Neighbour plans to close council path to beach

Signs warn people the public walkway to Hooks Beach is closing.
ROSE DAVIS/STUFF

Signs warn people the public walkway to Hooks Beach is closing.

A Waiheke Island property owner is trying to close Auckland Council's popular public track to Hooks Beach.

Waiheke Local Board chairperson Paul Walden said the walkway encroaches on a property at the end of Mitchell Road.

A trespass notice has been issued by the landowner, ordering council officers and local board members and staff to stay off the track.

The public walkway to Hooks Beach encroaches on private land.
ROSE DAVIS/STUFF

The public walkway to Hooks Beach encroaches on private land.

Signs have been set up at the top of steps down a steep cliff to the beach, saying the track will close on March 29 and directing enquiries to Walden.

READ MORE:
The Queen's Chain and the missing links in unfettered public access
Southland beach closed after asbestos washed up on shore
Penguin chooses between love and freedom

"The landowner wants the council to buy an easement off him or move the walkway.

Hooks Beach is popular with locals on Waiheke Island.
ROSE DAVIS/STUFF

Hooks Beach is popular with locals on Waiheke Island.

"It's not entirely unreasonable - he's been trying to get resolution for some time," Walden said.

Council head of stakeholder and land advisory Kim O'Neill said the walkway was built in 2014 on Crown land beside what was thought to be a boundary fence on the neighbouring property.

The track existed for years before it was redeveloped four years ago and before the neighbour bought the property, O'Neill said.

At high tide, Hooks Beach is only accessible from the Mitchell Road track.
ROSE DAVIS/STUFF

At high tide, Hooks Beach is only accessible from the Mitchell Road track.

After commissioning a topographical survey of his property, the landowner raised concerns about the track with the council.

Ad Feedback

He wants the encroaching part of the walkway, which includes steps down the cliff to the beach, removed, O'Neill said.

The council is partway through works to examine the feasibility of moving the track onto Crown land.

"In light of the trespass notice, staff have requested landowner approval for temporary access across the walkway in order to resolve the encroachment," O'Neill said.

Walden said the possibility of simply removing beach access has been raised, but the local board wants a path.

The bay, where people can take dogs off leash at all times, is popular with locals, he said

"It's a beautiful, quiet little beach.

"The local board is of the view, access is important." 

Another private property owner recently closed informal public tracks to the beach across their land between Hooks Lane and Waiheke High School.

The beach has no road access and is not accessible from Surfdale Beach at high tide.

People walking on the contentious track to the beach can look over a fence into the neighbouring house and garden.

The property owner closing the track did not want to comment at this time.

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

auckland headlines

People trapped after van rolls

'Cultural chrysalis' emerges

Boaties forced to move

Stealing kids' swings for drugs

Drones to help fishing safety video

Builder loses licence

Cracks appear in rock-solid plan

The noise won't stop at speedway video

Pedestrian hurt in police chase

Brace for apartment boom

Cup village unanimously approved

Sewage leak at hospital

Designer drug ring sentenced

Buddha's big day nears

Woman hit by car

Ad Feedback
special offers
Ad Feedback