Neighbour plans to close council path to beach

ROSE DAVIS/STUFF Signs warn people the public walkway to Hooks Beach is closing.

A Waiheke Island property owner is trying to close Auckland Council's popular public track to Hooks Beach.

Waiheke Local Board chairperson Paul Walden said the walkway encroaches on a property at the end of Mitchell Road.

A trespass notice has been issued by the landowner, ordering council officers and local board members and staff to stay off the track.

ROSE DAVIS/STUFF The public walkway to Hooks Beach encroaches on private land.

Signs have been set up at the top of steps down a steep cliff to the beach, saying the track will close on March 29 and directing enquiries to Walden.

READ MORE:

* The Queen's Chain and the missing links in unfettered public access

* Southland beach closed after asbestos washed up on shore

* Penguin chooses between love and freedom

"The landowner wants the council to buy an easement off him or move the walkway.

ROSE DAVIS/STUFF Hooks Beach is popular with locals on Waiheke Island.

"It's not entirely unreasonable - he's been trying to get resolution for some time," Walden said.

Council head of stakeholder and land advisory Kim O'Neill said the walkway was built in 2014 on Crown land beside what was thought to be a boundary fence on the neighbouring property.

The track existed for years before it was redeveloped four years ago and before the neighbour bought the property, O'Neill said.

ROSE DAVIS/STUFF At high tide, Hooks Beach is only accessible from the Mitchell Road track.

After commissioning a topographical survey of his property, the landowner raised concerns about the track with the council.

He wants the encroaching part of the walkway, which includes steps down the cliff to the beach, removed, O'Neill said.

The council is partway through works to examine the feasibility of moving the track onto Crown land.

"In light of the trespass notice, staff have requested landowner approval for temporary access across the walkway in order to resolve the encroachment," O'Neill said.

Walden said the possibility of simply removing beach access has been raised, but the local board wants a path.

The bay, where people can take dogs off leash at all times, is popular with locals, he said

"It's a beautiful, quiet little beach.

"The local board is of the view, access is important."

Another private property owner recently closed informal public tracks to the beach across their land between Hooks Lane and Waiheke High School.

The beach has no road access and is not accessible from Surfdale Beach at high tide.

People walking on the contentious track to the beach can look over a fence into the neighbouring house and garden.

The property owner closing the track did not want to comment at this time.

- Stuff