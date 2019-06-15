Avondale racecourse fighting for survival: 'We know we can't stay the same'

Avondale Jockey Club admits it needs an overhaul.

A racecourse fighting for its long-term survival has unveiled plans this weekend for a major overhaul.

"We know we can't stay the same," Avondale Jockey Club said in a statement on Saturday.

The plan announced on Saturday would involve demolishing "unattractive and not-fit-for-purpose facilities" at the West Auckland site, and redeveloping the Ash Street entrance and frontage.

Bruce Cleland, Avondale JC committee member, said for five years the club had been working with international racecourse consultancy firm, Turnberry Consulting.

READ MORE:

Taking races from an Auckland racecourse would be 'bizarre', supporter says

* Where to build: Auckland's biggest 'wastes of space' under the microscope

But Avondale JC said in order to redevelop; it needed certainty from New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing's governing board that "Avondale will continue to play a significant role in the future of Auckland racing".

AVONDALE JOCKEY CLUB Avondale Jockey Club wants to redevelop.

Bernard Saundry​, chief executive at NZTR, said his organisation received a letter on Friday from the jockey club asking to meet.

He told Stuff the NZTR board hoped to meet with the Avondale club in the next few weeks.

A venue plan NZTR published in January said New Zealand had too many race tracks and most venues were "tired, run down and not up to an acceptable standard for today's customer".

"In the Greater Auckland region, NZTR's preferred outcome is that only Ellerslie and Pukekohe are retained, with Avondale JC racing at Ellerslie in the future," the venue plan said.

The venue plan said nationwide, domestic turnover on racing fell 14.4 per cent in ten years.

NZTR is the responsible governing body for thoroughbred racing.

Local MP, Labour's Deborah Russell, said her major concern was protecting community amenities such as sports facilities and the markets based at the site.

"It would be a real shame if that community amenity is lost."

Stuff reported last year that Avondale JC hoped the racecourse would take its place in the long-term rejuvenation of the Avondale area, taking advantage of its zoning for mixed-use development.