Avondale racecourse's fight for survival: 'Making the industry smaller will not make it greater'

The possible closure of a 131-year-old racecourse has not gone down well with people who have been fighting to keep it open for years.

Auckland's Avondale race track is one of 14 venues facing uncertain futures under a proposed racing calendar for next season that, if adopted, will dramatically shake up the New Zealand industry.

RITA (Racing Industry Transition Agency), a reconstitution of the New Zealand Racing Board, announced its proposed draft calendar on Friday for the 2020-2021 racing season that begins on August 1.

David White/Stuff Avondale had initially been drafted into the season with eight race meets but have been excluded in the proposed calendar.

Avondale initially had been drafted in the pre-Covid-19 season with eight race meetings but have been stripped of all dates under the proposed calendar and will not be issued betting licences if the changes are adopted.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR) said the venue plan will future proof the racing industry and it couldn't survive without it.

It was a cost-cutting measure and a wider-view take on the industry's survival than that of a specific venue's future.

Horse trainer Vince Midddeldorp said racecourse closures is going to decimate the industry in large parts of the country.

"Making the industry smaller will not make it greater," he said.

David White/Stuff Horse trainer Vince Middeldorp says NZTA should allow and support Avondale to return to its former glory.

He said NZTR should give Avondale a chance to return to its former glory.

"In 1989 Avondale was ranked number two racing clubs in New Zealand, in terms of TAB turnover. It was ahead of Wellington, Waikato and Canterbury.

"Avondale should be allowed to return to being the number two in New Zealand. Its current situation is the result of date allocation and funding policies from the people who now want it closed.

"For every report that has come out calling for Avondale to be closed, there is another report saying Avondale will always be needed and it has a sustainable business model."

Talks of the possible closure of the racecourse has been around for awhile.

David White/Stuff The Avondale racecourse host races as well as numerous community events.

The course, which is owned by the Avondale Jockey Club (AJC), sits on a $300 million swathe of land and was once a highlight of the industry's racing calendar.

In the 2018/19 season, AJC hosted nine trial days and eight race meetings – the lowest race meets ever allocated by the NZTR.

A ninth race was cancelled due to lack of entries.

In its most recent annual report, AJC noted that while race days had declined, number of races per meeting and average starters per race have been stable over the past five years.

The venue also hosts numerous community events like the popular Sunday market, one of the biggest in the region.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Bernard Saundry, CEO of NZTR, says they proposed calendar was looking at the survival of the racing industry as a whole.

NZTR chief executive Bernard Saundry said now was not the time to be thinking about specific venues but the future of the racing industry as a whole.

Figures revealed a significant drop in foal crop and even before Covid-19, the reduction in races which was not keeping up with the number of horses available to race.

It was a stark reality to the country's available thoroughbred racing crop, he said.

“We understand that there will be some who find it difficult to accept that racing may no longer continue at their local venue.

"We also understand that an argument could be made for the survival of each individual venue, but where would that get us? At this time it is important everyone takes an industry-wide view and not consider venues in isolation."

David White/Stuff The West Auckland race course sits on a $300 million worth of land.

New Lynn MP Deborah Russell said she was disappointed.

She was concerned that a wide range of people, from the racing industry to local sports clubs and market goers, would lose the use of the racecourse.

"I am really worried," she said.

"It is such an important, valuable community facility – schools, clubs use it, we have the Avondale markets on Sundays."