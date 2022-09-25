Dissolved football entity funded by Trillian Trust and getting wage subsidies

Supplied Trillian Trust's headquarters is owned by several of its directors.

Auckland-based pokie grant organisation Trillian Trust gave $213,000 to a football entity associated with high-flying football club Auckland City FC after the entity was dissolved.

Trillian Trust has funded the Super City Youth Academy since it was established in April 2017, but the academy never filed accounts in four years and was dissolved in June last year by the Companies Office.

After the dissolution, Trillian continued to fund the defunct organisation to the tune of $213,000 for the next 14 months until the discrepancy was highlighted by a Stuff investigation.

The Ministry of Social Development also provided Super City YA with a $54,412 wage subsidy in August 2021, two months after the organisation was dissolved.

Super City YA was set up to help junior and youth football at Auckland City FC and Central United, clubs which use the same home ground and clubrooms and have many members in common. Auckland City FC chairman Ivan Vuksich is or was involved in all three entities as was chartered accountant George Franich.

Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs is already investigating Trillian over a complaint of lack of transparency and is expected to report results in a few months.

Shane Wenzlick/Stuff Auckland City FC chairman Ivan Vuksich, left, Trillian Trusts Dean Agnew, former NZ Football CEO Andy Martin, Mike Anderson, and former Ateed CEO Brett O'Riley at a function in 2015.

The apparent mistake and the revelation Auckland City FC and Central United have a less than obvious entity through which they received additional funding will provide more ammunition to critics who say the clubs are really one club to which Trillian is extraordinarily generous.

Auckland City FC has also failed to shake off allegations its first team players are professional footballers who should not be playing in an amateur competition.

For the 10 months ending July 31, 2021, Trillian gave Super City YA, Auckland City FC and Central United $1,150,615, about 13% of the $8,886,811 it contributed to amateur sport, education and numerous community organisations in that period.

Super City YA has called the mistake an administrative error and Trillian chief executive Dean Agnew says Trillian will stop funding Super City until matters have been sorted out.

“Your query has brought to our attention that there was a glitch in the setting up of our new database. Following your query we identified the cause and have now corrected this.

”We are currently in the process of reviewing the status of all approved applications for this time period to ensure they are compliant."

He said Trillian treated Auckland City FC, Central United and Super City YA as separate entities. He did not respond to a question about why Trillian funded the sister organisations so generously.

Stuff Auckland City FC and Central United are joined at the hip.

Stuffalso raised other issues with Agnew including that Agnew and fellow Trillian directors John Harpin and Stanley Malcolm own a company called Bassant Professional Services, which owns the building in Penrose that Trillian rents for $88,000 a year as its headquarters. Trillian also pays property upkeep expenses, which in the year to end of July 2021, were about $41,000.

Bassant bought the property in April 2008, and it has a current registered valuation of $2.2m.

Agnew said his company purchased the building to give Trillian a stable home after the organisation had been forced to move premises three times in a short period.

“All reviews and documents in regards to Bassant and Trillian are signed off by the two directors that don’t have a conflict,” he said.

Operating expenses were higher in 2021 because of the need to resurface the common area driveway.

Agnew is part of a four-person senior management team at Trillian paid salaries of $595,000 in total.

Although Agnew is a director, he is paid only for his role as chief executive. The four other directors – Harpin, Malcolm, Kevin McDonald and Brett Kilburn – get $104,000 a year in total which amounts to about $25,000 each.

Agnew is on the board of Pet Refuge NZ, which has received $187,000 in the last year from Trillian. Agnew said he abstained from the decisions relating to Pet Refuge.

Trillian’s annual report for the year to July 31, 2021 does not mention the directors owning the building Trillian rents, does not break down cost items called other operating expenses ($570,814) and other expenses ($1,488,837) or mention the directors’ fees and transactions worth over $350,000 with a partner of Trillian’s relationship manager.

The report says it cannot provide a full understanding of Trillian’s financial performance, financial position and cashflows.

“The understanding can only be obtained by reference to the annual financial statements of Trillian Trust Limited, which are available from the registered office.”

When Stuff asked for the accounts, Trillian arranged a time for this reporter to call at its office.

This reporter was shown the accounts under supervision, but not allowed to take notes or take away a copy of the accounts. When asked why, Agnew said everyone would be asking for a copy if they handed one to Stuff. He did provide a document showing a breakdown of expenses.

An unnamed administrator for Super City YA, in response to written questions, said the academy was unaware it had been dissolved. The accounts were now being done and would be ready by the end of the month.

“We admit we could have handled our administration better.”

Between 2017 and 2021 Super City YA had received between $20,000 and $80,000 each year from small sponsorships and academy fees on top of the Trillian funding, the administrator said, not mentioning the $136,761 it received in wage subsidies for eight to 10 staff.

Super City YA had 16 coaches currently working, one administrator and four technical staff, he said.

“Super City YA spends money on balls, nets, cones, coaching uniforms, coach education courses, first aid courses, futsal academy, external facility hire, medical staff for recovery programmes, online seminars, video equipment.

“The prices of other Academy programmes is prohibitive and the Super City YA has subsidised its participants fees to make the programme as affordable as possible to players from lower socio-economic areas.

”We can categorically state that money received is only used by the Super City YA for authorised purposes that benefit the local junior and youth football community. For the avoidance of doubt, and to be absolutely crystal clear – we are not using money for unauthorised purposes.”

No money was going to the men’s first team of any senior club, although the academy employed Auckland City FC first team player Dylan Manickum, who was also a New Zealand Futsal international and ran the Super City YA Futsal programme.

MSD's client service support group GM George van Ooyen said in a statement that the wage subsidy scheme was set up on a high-trust model and that employers made a formal declaration at the time they applied for the subsidy.

"We notified them at that time that they may be subject to civil proceedings for the recovery of any amount received that they're not entitled to.

"Based on the information provided we will be looking into this further."