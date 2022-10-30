In pictures: Auckland marathon runs in the wet

Despite wet conditions, thousands of Aucklanders are taking part in the annual marathon.

Over 14,000 athletes have braved wet weather conditions in Auckland on Sunday to partake in the annual Auckland Marathon.

The full marathon began on the North Shore in Devonport at 6am, and headed across the Auckland Harbour Bridge, along the beach at St Heliers Bay before ending at Victoria Park in the city.

Participants compete in the wheelchair, full, half and 11km events and are encouraged to donate to various charities.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A vision impaired runner crosses finish line with running buddy.

Shortly before 8am, the women’s half-marathon was won by Olivia Witney,​ an experienced athlete.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Half-marathon elite runner Olivia Witney takes a corner with whānau and friends cheering her on.

Over the course of her 20-year career as an athlete, she has won eight NZ championship medals and Round the Bays five times.

Not long after, long-time runner and athlete Brigid Dennehy​ came trailing behind at second place in the women’s half-marathon.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Brigid Dennehy came second in the women’s half-marathon race.

Competing in the men’s marathon was David Jones​ who crossed the finish line just before 8.30am, and could be seen congratulating the runner who came second after him.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff David Jones congratulates fellow full marathon runner.

Hundreds of people could be seen at the finish line, cheering on their loved ones.

Entrants in the Auckland Marathon are of all ages, with the youngest being 10 years old and the oldest at 85.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Family and friends cheer on loved ones competing in the Auckland marathon.

Several roads have been temporarily closed on the North Shore and Auckland CBD, and detours along Tamaki Drive are required.

The roads are expected to reopen after 1pm when the final participants are safely through those parts of the course.

A heavy rain watch had been issued for Auckland, including Great Barrier Island, with MetService forecasting between 60-90mm of rain, and peak rates of 25-40mm in localised downpours during the morning.

The warning was in place from 4am to 3pm on Sunday.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Spectators watch eagerly waiting for loved ones to cross the finish line.

The marathon is an annual running event held in Auckland in October or early November of each year during the spring.