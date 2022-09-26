Watch: Is this the world's first skiing quadruple back flip?

A quadruple backflip performed at Cardrona ski field on Thursday could be a world first.

With no official list of those to complete a quadruple backflip, 19-year-old competitive freeride skier Connor Addis has been combing the internet for video evidence of other skiers achieving the feat.

He says the closest he’s found is a “fuzzy video” of a 1974 attempt in Whistler, Canada by Steve Corbett. But Addis said Corbett didn’t properly land his flip.

“I’ve been visualising it for the last four years,” said the skier from Waiheke Island. “Some people might think you’re relieved, but I was content to get it done.”

READ MORE:

* Kiwi skier Jess Hotter makes history with Freeride World Tour title

* Winter Olympics: Freeski superstar Eileen Gu's fond memories from the land of the long meat pie

* Chatham Islander has freeride world in a spin



The idea of doing a quadruple backflip came to Addis four years ago and he attempted the trick for the first time two years ago.

But the first-year commerce student at the University of Otago said that time, the jump ramp wasn’t big enough and his skis popped off.

After a year off the skis in 2021 with a knee injury, he said a bigger jump was built this year and on Thursday “the stars aligned” with perfect conditions.

“I needed to do it to prove that I could.”

Chris Chase/Stuff Connor Addis (right) on the podium at the Mount Olympus Freeride Open competition on Wednesday September 14, part of the New Zealand Junior Freeride Tour.

Addis said freeride skiing involved dropping off cliffs – which he does “for fun” – and he planned to put the newly-minted trick to use on the world freeride competition circuit where backflips are regularly performed.

Addis expects to be competing in Europe in January.

“As I am just entering the competitive freeride scene, I will first need to compete in the freeride world qualifiers, where I can accumulate enough points to qualify for the freeride world tour, essentially the Mecca of the sport.”

Peter Legnavsky, head of the parks squad school at Cardrona, described the jump as a “massive feat”.

“It is absolutely amazing for Connor to do such a thing.

“It’s really hard to do, it is really hard to talk yourself into it,” he said.

However, Legnavsky said that in a competition the trick likely wouldn’t have scored well and likened it to the usefulness of being able to kick the ball the farthest in a game of football.

He said a trick like Zoe Sadowski-Synnot’s recent switch back 12, the first woman to do the four rotations, two of which while holding the snowboard, was technically more impressive.