Auckland Marathon: What you need to know about start times, road closures, spectating

The ASB Auckland Marathon finish line at Victoria Park. Postponed from its original date of 31 October 2021, the Auckland Marathon celebrates its 30th anniversary on 23 January 2022.

For the first time in its history, the Auckland Marathon will kick off for the second time in a year on Sunday, after the 2021 event was postponed due to Covid-19.

The (usually) annual marathon will start just before 6am on October 30, with thousands of people expected to make the run over Auckland’s Harbour Bridge.

Racers will start in Devonport, winding their way over the Harbour Bridge, down to St Heliers, before turning around and heading to Victoria Park for the finish.

Here’s everything you need to know about the race and all the road closures around the city.

READ MORE:

* Auckland Marathon: 8000 entrants run through the city, celebrating 30 years

* Auckland Marathon at 30: Man who's run every race helps event mark milestone

* Auckland Marathon: Surge in local entries due to Covid - what you need to know about race day



The races

There are six different races: the marathon, the wheelchair marathon, the half-marathon, the 11km traverse, the 5km and the kids' marathon.

Marathon participants will start at 6am and run just over 42km. They have to make it to checkpoints at certain times throughout the race in order to be on track to finish before the event ends.

The wheelchair marathon will start just prior to them, at 5.55am.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The Auckland Marathon finish line at Victoria Park earlier in the year.

The half-marathon starts almost an hour later from King Edward Parade in Devonport, like the previous two races.

Starting further north, the 11km kicks off at 9.50am at Smales Farm and heads straight over the bridge, winding around a few commercial streets to up the distance before turning back to the finish line.

The kids' marathon starts on Fanshawe St at 10.30am, followed by the 5km, which starts in Wyntard Quarter at 11am

Walkers are able to enter all the races, however those who intend to run even one step have to enter as a runner.

Weather

Hot and sticky weather and the annoying presence of rain will make for testing conditions throughout Sunday’s race.

MetService is warning runners that the elements will be against them, with warmer temperatures and humidity expected to hit Auckland over the weekend.

“It might look like beach temperatures, but you might also have rain and wind along with it,” said Ferris.

“Marathon entrants would have trained for the run, but they might not have been able to prepare so much for this influx of subtropical air mass, which is going to make it warm and very uncomfortable.”

MetService There will be heavy rain and some strong winds for areas of the country on Friday and into the weekend.

Road Closures

Motorway/Auckland Harbour Bridge

From 2am, the Fanshawe St off-ramp will be closed, while the Onewa Rd southbound on-ramp will be closed from 4am.

Expect delays heading over the harbour bridge, as two southbound lanes close early on Sunday morning.

North Shore

King Edward Parade will be shut from 2am, as that’s where the marathons start from.

Vauxhall Rd heading into Seacliffe Ave and the northern half of Lake Rd will be closed from 5am.

Residents and other commuters can still make their way to/from Devonport through the event bypass, which will take people through the southern end of Lake Rd in Takapuna and Northboro Rd.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Katrina Andrew was the half-marathon woman’s winner for the 2021 event (which was held in 2022 due to Covid-19).

City Centre/St Heliers

The earliest closures are on Fanshawe St and parts of the Wynyard Quarter, which start at 2am, while Quay St closes a little later at 4am.

The length of Tamaki Dr is also closed all the way to St Heliers, up until 1pm.

The city centre streets will be affected the longest with road closures, with access opening up between 1pm-3pm, depending on the area.

Transport

For getting to and from the race, there will be one scheduled early train service on each line for the marathon and half-marathon. These depart from Swanson at 4.20am, Manukau from 4.33am, Papakura and 4.23am and Onehunga at 4.45am.

For the 11km traverse, 5km and kids’ marathon all regular train and bus services are included in the event entry cost.

The same goes for leaving the race at the end, with commute costs included in the ticket.

Post-race celebrations

On making it across the finish line, racers will receive a medal, which can be engraved and sent to you at a later date for $15. Certificates can also be purchased.

Photos from the race will be uploaded here, after the event.

Supporters can cheer racers on as they cross the finish line at Victoria Park, before wandering around to the food stalls and entertainment.

Spectators

There are many points along the different racecourses where spectators can cheer on runners as they make their way towards Victoria Park.

For marathon supporters, the first point to be is the corner of Lake Rd and Bracken Ave.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Spectators can line the course at multiple points along the course

Curran St of Shelley Beach Rd in Herne Bay would be the best location to view those coming off of the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Jellicoe St in Wynyard Quarter provides a spot to view the 5km race and the kids’ marathon.

There are a few spots during the long stretch at Tamaki Dr, with the turnaround point at St Heliers being one of them.

Spectators can also head down to Victoria Park, where racers from all events will be crossing the line.