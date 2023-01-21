Fans excited to see Football Ferns vs USA at Eden Park

Fans head to the Football Ferns friendly against the USA on Saturday.

Fans heading to the Football Fern’s match against the USA at Eden Park on Saturday were excited to see the world champs play the local team.

Napier-based American, Kristen Capaccio, was heading to the game with a group of Kiwi-American kids and friends, and her mum who is visiting from Wisconsin.

“We are going to smash the Kiwis,” said Capaccio who was also looking forward to world cup matches in Auckland and Wellington this winter.

Meadowbank resident, Elsa Cooper, was heading to the match with a group of family and friends who originated from Sweden, England and Brazil. All said they were supporting the Kiwi team but were also fans of US star Alex Morgan.

Cooper hoped to see Tayla O’Brien, her Eastern Suburbs Assocation Football Club coach, take the field as a recent addition to the Football Ferns.

Like Capaccio, Cooper’s family also has tickets booked for world cup games later in the year.

Another American who now calls Aotearoa home, Erin Walker, was heading to the match with husband Matt.

Walker was looking forward to seeing her home country play.

“We are going to annihilate the Football Ferns unfortunately,” Walker said.

“But I want to see the Football Ferns put up a good show.”

Eastern Bays Football Club players Matt Arundell and Keiran McKeown were hoping to see the Ferns do well.

“But the American team is the best team in the world,” McKeown said. “We are here 100% with support for the Kiwis.”

The game kicked off at 4.05pm and is the first time the Football Ferns have played against the FIFA Women’s World Cup champions on home soil.