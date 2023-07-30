Top spot: Young Aucklanders set to cross treacherous 52km 'Channel of Bones' on paddleboards

Four young Aucklanders are attempting to cross the "Channel of Bones" in a 6+ hour long paddle board race - we decided to get a taste of how hard it would be.

New Zealand loves rugby, football and netball – but young people across the country are also excelling in sports that don’t get the credit they deserve. In this ongoing series, Top Spot, journalists Ryan Anderson and Ricky Wilson chat to young Kiwis knocking it out of the park in niche sports and skills – and give it a go themselves.

There aren’t that many people in the water on a Wednesday afternoon in North Auckland – and for good reason.

It’s cold.

But for Lucas Forbes, Tom Lowe, Harry Hickey and Joe Wilson it is all part of thrill.

On the shores of Mairangi Bay, they are busy getting their paddleboards ready for one of the last few home training sessions.

They’re about to head across to Hawai’i to race in the Molokai2Oauhu Paddleboard World Championships.

The race takes place on the Ka'iwi Channel, also known as the Channel of Bones – which is widely considered one of the most dangerous stretches of ocean in the world.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Three of the guys practice for the big race at their local beach in Mairangi Bay

On the official event page it describes the channel in terms that would strike fear in even the best surfers.

“The culmination of foul weather and open ocean swells pushing through the narrow canyon that is created by the two land masses of Molokai and Oahu has resulted in the destruction of entire ancient canoe fleets and claimed the lives of modern-day fisherman and watermen.”

It’s not appealing. .

But this fact doesn’t deter the young Aucklanders, ages ranging from 16-25, who actually want big swells to help push them along on their 52km journey.

Although Mairangi Bay is calm – I am not – as I watch the troop pull out an extra board to give me a small taste of what they will endure in Hawai’i.

It is now that I wonder about those on board the ancient canoe fleet.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF L to R: Harry Hickey (25), Tom Lowe (25), Joe Wilson (22) and Lucas Forbes (16)

Sixty seconds into the expedition trouble strikes – my balance, it appears I have none as the board flips, dumping me into the ocean.

With much grace and athleticism, I manage to scramble back onto the board like a drowned rat, so we can head out further along the coast.

For hours the group wil be tossed around by the elements as they make their way across the channel, so they have to be extremely comfortable on their boards.

“Mentally and physically it’s going to be pretty challenging”, Lowe said.

“On a good day it might be a 6-hour race, but if mother nature doesn’t play ball, it can be much, much longer.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The group gives me a taste of what they’ll go through on the race – but the main taste I walk away with is seawater

Wilson said what excites him about the event is something they’ve dubbed the ‘pain cave’.

“It’s when you’re in a deep dark box, and you hurt – and I actually like being in that cave.”

We managed to paddle out a couple of hundred metres where, now full of confidence, I tell the guys that while I could keep going another 51km – we might run out of time, so we should turn around.

Each board has a bottle cage at the front, so that the paddlers can stay hydrated throughout the race.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Wilson, who’s competing in the individual prone board race, gets the boards ready for a practice session

They’ll also have sports gels on them, Hickey said, to keep up energy levels without wasting too much time.

Paddlers who are competing solo aren’t allowed to touch the support boat, their team will have to drive ahead and jump into the water to be able to hand them food and supplies.

Hickey and Lowe are doing the race as a pair, swapping our roughly every hour and a half.

They’ll be able to get some food, water and salt into their system, while onboard the support boat.

Forbes reckons he will find the middle of the race the best part – being 26km from the nearest land mass and 700m above the sea floor.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Journalist Ryan Anderson tests all parts of the sport – including how the boards work if they’re upside down

“It’s going to be a very spiritual moment at the time to reflect on all the effort and work we have put in.”

Traditionally the race has deep ties to lifeguarding, Lowe said, which is what they all are.

“It pretty much consumes my life”, he said.

We make it back to shore, it’s clear this is not a sport I am competent at, the team had to give me a few board-pushes, I was slowing the group down.

Having sampled only a tiny fraction of what the group are in for, the sheer size of what they’re about to attempt is difficult to comprehend.

The group hasn’t set super specific goals, it’s their first time – they just want to finish having done a good race.

“[Next time] would be having a crack at taking some souls and getting some world titles”, Wilson said.

The race takes place on Sunday, July 30 in Hawai’i, or July 31 in NZST.

Fundraising for the group can be found here.