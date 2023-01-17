ACT promises speeding ticket-like penalties for shoplifting

More money will go to providing fog cannons, with a focus on the two cities hit hardest – Auckland and Hamilton.

The ACT Party says if it is voted into government this year it will introduce a speeding ticket-like penalty system to punish young shoplifters in a bid to crackdown on retail crime.

The party says it would introduce “instant, practical penalties” for young people caught shoplifting to “stop rookie offenders before they escalate to more serious offending”.

ACT leader David Seymour said the options for dealing with low-level retail crime currently were limited, with Youth Courts full and punishments often coming six months after offending happened.

Low-level retail crime was typically at the hands of young people, and significantly on the rise. This has progressed in recent years to more serious offending and violent crime, with youth and young offenders linked to the recent spate of ramraids.

Seymour described the proposed infringement penalty system as similar to that of receiving a speeding fine and would act as a disincentive to stealing, that could operate effectively outside the barriers of bureaucracy.

The penalty system would include on-the-spot fines, alongside other punishments of performing community services such as picking up litter, cleaning graffiti or volunteering at a community group, or working in the effected store.

“If every time you got caught speeding the police officer had to wait until there was a court date to pursue, speeding would be completely out of control. We’d argue that we have the same issue [with retail crime],” said Seymour.

“What we envisage with an instant practical penalty is an officer who gets called to a place where there is shoplifting, and they have good evidence. They have CCTV footage, they’ve apprehended the alleged offender, they can basically say here is your infringement notice.”

STUFF David Seymour says his proposed anti-shoplifting policy will be “instant and practical”.

While monetary penalties for young people might not be affective, they could be required to apologise to the shopkeeper, or do some community service, he said.

Fines alone would not be deterrent for crime for young people, particularly if they had no money to pay.

Police Minister Chris Hipkins called the infringement penalty scheme “the latest ‘sound-bite’ policy from ACT,” with no detail or costings.

“To be credible, ACT needs to explain how it would fund and implement its scheme at the same time as saying it wants to slash government spending by billions of dollars. It doesn’t add up.”

Retail NZ has called for a speeding ticket-like penalties, with on the spot fines, for retail crime for the past seven years. It first floated the idea when National was in government.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said he was not sure retailers would have a place for criminals working in their stores as a punishment for shoplifting, but the idea of some kind of community service as a result of offending had some merit.

He said “anything that helps break that cycle of crime and create real consequences for the offenders” would be a positive move.

“The real issue at the moment is you have got people who do low-level offending and there are no consequences, and it is hard for the police to administer a prosecution through the Crimes Act for something that is potentially quite a low value.”

Seymour said ACT’s proposed scheme would put frontline police officers back in control.

It would also have the ability to go through the courts, the same as with a speeding ticket infringement, he said.

Retailers often did not call police when faced with shoplifting as there was an unspoken rule that if the value of goods were under $500 police would typically not do anything about it, he said

National Party police spokesperson Mark Mitchell said there were a lot of holes with the policy, including who would be responsible for supervising community service punishments and how youth could be slapped with fines.

Retail crime costs the country in excess of $1 billion a year in losses.