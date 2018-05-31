Every impacted Bella Vista homeowner now considering legal action against council

TOM LEE/STUFF Residents of the failed Bella Vista Homes in Tauranga say full market value minus defects is the only outcome that should be on the table.

Tauranga City Council is staring down the barrel of 21 legal challenges over the Bella Vista debacle.

All homeowner are now considering legal options.

On Monday, Stuff revealed owners of two properties in the failed development were filing papers against the council at the High Court at Tauranga.

Now property owners from the 19 other affected homes have also confirmed they have engaged a legal representative.

The legal action occurs after 21 homes on Lakes Boulevard were evacuated in March after shoddy workmanship caused the homes to be labelled dangerous or affected.

Four of the homes had full code of compliance sign-off and all had passed some level of council inspection.

All homeowners are united in their expectation of council in that full market value, without any defect, is the best outcome.

This puts a potential settlement amount between $10 million and $20m.

"We are considering legal proceedings and hope for market value, without defects, for our properties," homeowner Andre Stewart said.

"We believe this is fair."

Stewart said the June 6 council meeting - where an independent investigation into potential council accountability will be revealed - feels like "Judgment Day".

Stewart is disappointed the independent report, by Paul Heath QC, will not be circulated to homeowners before June 6.

"At the start we were told we would have complete transparency, but what we were not told is that would only happen in our reports of the problems with our homes and reports directing faults towards Bella Vista," he said.

"We asked many questions of council and we still don't know the answers to the 'why'.

"There are two sides to every story and we, along with the public, want to hear the council's side."

Council said the Heath report will be revealed to councillors in a public-excluded session on June 6 and homeowners will hear about the report and council's decision on any recompense at 5pm that day.

Tauranga MP Todd Muller said council needs to be supporting the homeowners and look for ways to prioritise remediation before talking about liability.

"Whether the decision they come to is to remediate or buy back the properties, they need to get on with it and make the situation right by the landowners, not drag it out through a long and extended legal process," he said.

"I hope that TCC has listened sympathetically to the affected families and treated them but respect throughout the process."

