Ship stranded after losing power off Mt Maunganui

The log carrier which lost power at the entrance to Port of Tauranga this morning is being moved to deeper water in the shipping channel away from land.

The Singaporean-registered log carrier, Funing-9690913, was departing the port bound for China when it lost power around 12.30am on Monday.

The Funing drifted to the edge of the channel at the base of Mauao after its engines failed and it is believed to have made contact with a marker buoy in the channel.

“Divers will check the Funing's propeller and rudder before any attempt is made to restart its engines,” a Port of Tauranga spokesperson said.

“The ship's hull is understood to be intact and there is no pollution.”

Two tugs supported the vessel and provided support to the ship while it was on the edge of the shipping channel.

Valerie Ewing/Supplied The Funing’s engines failed and it drifted to the edge of a channel at the base of Mauao.

Tauranga port authorities have set up a response centre to manage the event and Maritime NZ has established a team to provide coordination and support.

The spokesperson confirmed shipping has been closed until further notice.

Twenty crew are on board, plus a maritime pilot from Port of Tauranga.

Matt Shand/Stuff The Singaporean-registered log carrier, Funing-9690913 was bound for China.

Weather and sea conditions at the time of the engine failure were fairly poor, with a 30 knot wind and significant swell, MNZ said.

Wind and swells are forecast to east throughout Monday with high tide at 7.40am.

Meanwhile, Tauranga City Council closed the Mauao base track as a “precautionary measure” following advice from the Harbour Master.

"We hope to open the track up again mid-late morning,” they posted on Facebook.