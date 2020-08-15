Lotto 'sincerely apologise' as results for $50m Powerball draw delayed amid record online ticket sales ... read more

One injured in serious crash east of Lake Rotorua

21:25, Aug 15 2020
Police were called to the two-vehicle crash on SH33, near Tikitere, on Saturday evening.
GOOGLE
Police were called to the two-vehicle crash on SH33, near Tikitere, on Saturday evening.

A two-vehicle crash blocked both lanes of State Highway 33, on the eastern side of Lake Rotorua.

Emergency services were called to the serious crash near Tikitere around 7.15pm on Saturday.

Initial indications are that one person is injured, a police statement said.

The crash happened on the stretch of road between Parkcliff Road and SH30.

Both lanes were blocked and police diverted traffic through Hamurana.

Police advised at 9pm that the road was open.

Stuff