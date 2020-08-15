One injured in serious crash east of Lake Rotorua

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash on SH33, near Tikitere, on Saturday evening.

A two-vehicle crash blocked both lanes of State Highway 33, on the eastern side of Lake Rotorua.

Emergency services were called to the serious crash near Tikitere around 7.15pm on Saturday.

Initial indications are that one person is injured, a police statement said.

The crash happened on the stretch of road between Parkcliff Road and SH30.

Both lanes were blocked and police diverted traffic through Hamurana.

Police advised at 9pm that the road was open.