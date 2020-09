The public are being asked to avoid Ngatai Road in Tauranga.

A person has died following an incident on Ngatai Road in Tauranga.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, police said in a statement on Friday.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area, with traffic delays expected.

The person’s death has been referred to the coroner.

The incident happened near the intersection of Ngatai Rd and Emily Place, SunLive reported.