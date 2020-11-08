Search continues for missing swimmer near Mt Maunganui, Tauranga

A search for the missing swimmer resumed on Sunday morning in difficult conditions.

The search for a missing swimmer near Mt Maunganui resumed at first light on Sunday.

The man failed to return to shore just after 10am on Saturday after swimming with two others at Marine Parade, Constable Kurt Waugh said.

Call-out squads from the Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service, Omanu and Papamoa Surf Clubs responded and up to six IRB (inflatable rescue boats), a jetski, two all-terrain vehicles and more than 30 lifeguards were asked by police to search the surrounding area on Saturday.

Lifeguards were stood down early in the evening, as darkness began to fall.

Waugh said police search and rescue staff would be assisted in their search efforts on Sunday by Surf Life Saving Club members from Mt Maunganui, Papamoa and Omanu utilising inflatable rescue boats.

He said sea conditions were challenging, with swells of up to a metre-and-a-half causing visibility issues for searchers.

Anyone who notices anything of interest that might assist in the search is asked to contact Police.