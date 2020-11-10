Tauranga cafe badly damaged by fire

The fire, on Monday evening, badly damaged the interior of Sam's All Day Cafe and a neighbouring takeaways.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of a fire in a two-storey building in Tauranga’s main street.

Numerous calls were received about the fire at the premises of Sam’s All Day Cafe on Cameron Rd, near Fourth Ave, at 5.45pm.

Firefighters arrived to find the blaze “well-involved”, Fire and Emergency New Zealand northern communications shift manager Paul Radden said.

Four fire engines attended the scene and the fire was fully extinguished by soon after 7pm.

No one was inside the buildings at the time, and no one was injured in the blaze.