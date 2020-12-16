Unruly behaviour puts popular Whakatāne bar's future at risk

Rhyley's Bar and Grill on The Strand, Whakatāane, has been the scene of several fights.

The future of a Whakatāne bar hangs in the balance as owners wait on a judge’s decision.

A king-hit, drunken fights, noise, and disorder saw the Whakatāne District Licensing Committee decline Rhyley’s Bar & Grill its on-licence.

The bar has since appealed the decision to the national Alcohol and Regulatory Licensing Authority and this appeal was heard in the Whakatāne District Court earlier this month.

Formerly the Office Bar & Grill, Rhys Waititi became the owner in January after his half-brother Alan Unsworth gave him the business in lieu of an inheritance.

However, after police voiced their opposition to Mr Waititi being granted an on-licence because of his past convictions, ownership of the business was transferred to his partner, Kelly Jones.

At the on-licence hearing in October, police outlined their concerns about frequent disorder outside the bar, including nine incidents over a two-week period in June.

The bar operates as a nightclub, usually only on Friday and Saturday nights.

The incidents included patrons from the bar fighting, drink driving, lying intoxicated on the footpath, patched gang members abusing police, spitting, breaches of the liquor ban and empty bottles indicating preloading.

The king-hit occurred during this two-week period and the victim was left unconscious on the ground outside the bar.

Also, during this period, a large fight occurred outside the bar which left one person with a cut nose and another with a suspected broken wrist.

At the hearing, senior constable Adam Keno gave evidence that he had to break up two women fighting at the rear of the bar in March.

A crowd of around 20 had gathered to watch.He said security staff were present but did not help.

Mr Keno said he was forced to intervene, and this resulted in a struggle with one of the women on the ground.

One of the security guards said, “bro, you didn’t have to do that”.

Mr Keno said he then drove the women home and found they had been drinking at the bar and one of them worked there.

It was heard at the hearing that in May, police were involved in a car chase with Mr Waititi after he failed to stop at a checkpoint. He was found to be drink driving.

In September, there was a fight involving eight people on the footpath outside the bar.

Police needed to make a number of arrests before the situation could be brought under control.

In October, police were involved in a car chase out to Taneatua.

The driver had been drinking at Rhyley’s.

The district licensing committee also received 18 written objections from those living in the surrounding apartments.

The manager of one apartment said he had someone move out because they couldn’t stand the noise from the surrounding bars in summer.

Based on the evidence and its belief that Ms Jones had failed “in respect of nearly every criteria under which we are asked to evaluate this application”, the district licensing committee declined her application for an on-licence at the business.

At the appeal at the Whakatāne District Court this month, her lawyer David Pawson said there had been an error of law when considering Ms Jones’ application, including the licensing committee focusing too much on the suitability of her partner when he was not the director of the business.

He said it was also incorrect of the committee to say all security guards needed to be trained.

Mr Pawson said there had been too much focus on the negatives rather than the positives, such as the fact Ms Jones was an experienced bar manager with a bar manager’s certificate and the training she had begun to implement with staff.

He also suggested Whakatāne had an “over-sensitivity” to alcohol harm and that “two girls fighting” would be considered “nothing” elsewhere.

Mr Pawson said the person who committed the king-hit was only moderately intoxicated and it was likely that he was a violent person with or without alcohol.

At the hearing, police attempted to introduce additional evidence of incidents occurring at the bar between the time of the original hearing and the appeal.

However, Judge Kevin Kelly did not allow it as it could result in the hearing stretching out indefinitely.

Whakatāne alcohol harm reduction officer sergeant Caoin Macey said the bar could potentially implement a “one-way door policy” or close earlier to reduce the disorder.

He noted it was always an option for bars to close earlier if things were getting out of hand, however, due to financial reasons, they rarely did.

Mr Pawson said his client would want to retain her 2am closing time but might consider implementing a one-way door at her discretion.Mr Macey said this would be too difficult for police to monitor.

Judge Kelly reserved his decision.In the meantime, the bar has continued to trade under Mr Unsworth’s previous on-licence which has some 16 months left and can be viewed at the front entrance.