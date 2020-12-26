Road reopens after crash blocks SH 29A between Mt Maunganui and Maungatapu

The westbound lanes on SH 29A are closed after a car rolled.

The road between Mt Maunganui and Maungatapu has reopened after a car collided with a barrier on Saturday evening.

The crash happened at about 7pm, police said in a statement.

The westbound lanes on SH 29A between Mt Maungnui and Maungatapu was temporarily closed after the car rolled.

One prson was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

The crash comes after police warned drivers to be careful following four deaths on the road on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Two people died after a car crashed into a power pole in south Auckland at 7.30pm on Christmas Day.

Two more people died in the early hours of Boxing Day when their car hit a bridge in West Auckland.