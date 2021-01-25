Fire crews would be "tied up for some time" at the Whakatāne Heads blaze, Fire and Emergency NZ said.

A helicopter was called in to help fight a scrub fire at Whakatāne Heads which firefighters could otherwise only get to on foot.

Four fire engines and a helicopter were called in, Fire and Emergency New Zealand northern fire communications shift manager Kaisey Cook told Sunlive.

When they arrived, about 2.30pm on Monday, the fire was 30 metres by 30 metres.

"They will be tied up for some time," Cook said.

The fire is near Kōhi Point Lookout Road and ground crews could only reach it on foot, Cook said.

Whakatāne District Council closed nearby walking track Ngā Tapuwae o Toi from Seaview Road to Kōhi Point, a social media post said.

Kōhi Point Lookout Road was also closed.

“For your safety, please avoid this area until further notice.”

The helicopter was stood down about 6pm as operations were scaled down for the night, northern fire communications shift manager Mark Richards said.

A land-based crew would remain to keep an eye on the site.