Emergency services were called to SH36 in Pyes Pa late on Sunday morning.

A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a highway crash on the outskirts of Tauranga.

Police were called to State Highway 36 at Pyes Pa, near Pyes Pa Memorial Park, around 11.25am on Sunday.

The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, a police spokesperson told SunLive.

Two St John vehicles attended and treated a patient in serious condition, a St John alert said.

The person was taken to Tauranga Hospital.