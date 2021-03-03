Call for action from neighbours disgusted with weed-choked lagoon

This section of the Awatapu Lagoon is causing concern among local residents who say it is disgusting and choked up with red pest weed.

Dead water, rancid, stagnant and stale – that is how neighbours of Awatapu Lagoon describe the waterway on their back doorstep.

They are calling on the Whakatāne District Council to clean up the lagoon, particularly the southern end which is choked with red weed.

David Blyth and son Kerry Blyth, Ange Glynn, Chris Dixon and Dennis Perkinson live in homes that back on to the lagoon and say they are sad, disgusted and fed up with the state it is in.

All have lived in Awatapu for decades and can clearly remember when the lagoon was in a better condition.

They say the first thing the council needs to do to enhance the lagoon is improve the flow of water in the southern section.

Blyth senior said there used to be all kinds of birds such as heron, pukeko and shags, as well as fish and frogs in the lagoon – including on one memorable occasion a rare bittern.

“Now we have nothing but mozzies,” he said.

“I used to enjoy looking out my kitchen window over the lagoon but now it is nothing but a disgusting mess.”

TROY BAKER/WHAKATÄNE BEACON Awatapu residents would like their lagoon to look as beautiful as Sullivan Lake, located across town.

Dixon said the weed at the southern end was now so dense that he speculated a person could easily walk across it.

The council’s usual weed spraying regime could not be completed late last year due to the specialist contractor having a backlog of work due to Covid-19.

Council policy, planning and consents compliance manager Nicholas Woodley said the weed spraying consent did not allow it to happen during summer and although the council applied for dispensation, this was not granted.

The work will be done as soon as possible after March 15, and the council is also looking at other short and long-term solutions for problems at the lagoon.

Dixon said the lagoon could be a “real jewel” for the community but in its current state was “nothing but a disgrace”.

“I have had visitors say to me what a disgusting waterway it is. I believe if it were in a richer section of town, it would never look like that. The council should be ashamed of itself.”

Blyth junior suggested that because many Awatapu residents were unlikely to vote, councillors concentrated on pleasing other communities with higher engagement.

Glynn said it was embarrassing when she had visitors over and they saw the lagoon.

There are netball courts and rugby grounds backing on to the lagoon, and she expects local sports clubs feel the same when they are hosting teams from out of town.

“Council sets the standard for how the community should treat its facilities,” she said.

“They set the example and the example they are setting is unacceptable. If they don’t care for and respect the lagoon, how can they expect anyone else to? When people dump their rubbish down there or do burn-outs on the grass, they are simply following the example the council has set.”

The residents would like to see the lagoon transformed into something similar to Sullivan Lake across town.

Sullivan Lake has an active working group that regularly lobbies council.

“It would be really nice if they could get some water flow through there, which would discourage the growth of weed, and turn it into a really nice picnic spot for families,” Blyth senior said.

Awatapu Lagoon is an ox-bow lake, formed when a section of the Whakatāne River was isolated as part of a major scheme by the then Bay of Plenty Catchment Commission in 1970.

The council maintains the lagoon as part of its urban stormwater network.

Woodley said sediment was regularly cleared from the delta at the mouth of the Wainui te Whara Stream to prevent sediment encroaching further into the lagoon.

“This was constructed in early 2011 and has been effective in controlling sedimentation to a manageable area of the lagoon,” he said.

“In recognition of ongoing concerns around water quality in particular, council staff have been working with the Otamakaokao Kaitiaki Group and local residents since mid-2018, exploring solutions to improve water quality and enhance the southern part of the lagoon, which has the least exchange of water with the Whakatāne River and the most prolific weed growth.”

A number of short and longer-term actions had arisen from this joint initiative.

Woodley said in the short term, the council had removed vegetation under the causeway to improve through-flow of water and replaced the fish-friendly flood gates with lighter-weight versions to also improve freshwater through-flow.

Council also undertook a trial in 2019 to harvest weeds from the southern end of the lagoon.

In total it removed 250 tonnes of aquatic pest weed.

Woodley said that although this trial was effective, it was costly in comparison to the current method of spraying.

“Longer term options considered the introduction of water from the Whakatāne River or Wainui te Whara stream, floating wetlands and the construction of wetlands by partially infilling the southern portion of the lagoon with material sourced from the Wainui Te Whara stream mouth,” Woodley said.The council has also recently submitted an expression of interest to the Ministry for the Environment’s Freshwater Improvement Fund for a project that would provide ecological and water quality enhancement for the lagoon as well as support education-based restoration projects for school groups.

“The wetland restoration concept, which has been developed with the Otamakaokao Kaitiaki Group and local residents, includes the conversion of some southern lagoon-side areas into wetlands, to create a narrower channel with greater water depth and flow,” Woodley said.

“If successful, the council will be invited to submit an application to the fund in June.”

- Local Democracy Reporting