Five-year-old who died in crash south of Rotorua named

A five-year-old who died in a crash has now been named.

Police have named the five-year-old who died in a single-vehicle crash south of Rotorua.

He was Ashton Maharaj of Manurewa.

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 38 near Rerewhakaaitu on Friday night.

The child died at the scene, four other people had a range of injuries and were taken to hospital, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and examined the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.