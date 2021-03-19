Police appeal for sightings of missing Bay of Plenty woman

The family of missing Bay of Plenty woman Shylo Rose Porter have serious concerns for her welfare.

Whānau of missing Bay of Plenty woman Shylo Rose Porter are appealing to the public for help.

The 24-year-old, who also uses the surname Whakarongopai, was last heard from on Thursday night.

Her whānau have serious concerns for her safety.

Porter is believed to be in the Rotoiti area and is thought to be driving a silver 2009 Audi A3 hatchback with the registration plate MYM472.

Anyone with information about Porter is asked to call police on 105 and quote the event number P045868786.