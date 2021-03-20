Man dead after skydiving incident at Tauranga Airport

The skydiver died in Tauranga Hospital after the incident at the city’s airport on Saturday morning.

A man has died after a skydiving incident in Tauranga.

He was taken to Tauranga Hospital by ambulance, but later died.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 10.30am Saturday on Kittyhawk Way, Mount Maunganui.

A police spokesperson confirmed a male skydiver had died.

No further details about the person's identity could be provided today, she said.

A St John spokesperson said they wouldn't be commenting further as it was now a police matter.

A spokesperson for Tauranga City Council, which owns the airport, referred all enquiries to the police.

Worksafe has been notified.