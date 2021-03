Thousands of people reported feeling an early morning quake in the Bay of Plenty.

An early morning 5.3 magnitude earthquake has shaken the Bay of Plenty.

Geonet said the quake struck 25km west of Whakatāne at 7.15am on Tuesday, at a depth of 133km. It described the shaking as “light”.

By 7.30am nearly 12300 people had reported feeling the quake, all along the east coast as well as in Auckland and Wellington.