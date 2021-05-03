Emergency services were called to Waioeka Road or State Highway 2 in Ōtara, south of Ōpōtiki.

A pedestrian has died in what police call “an incident involving a vehicle” on a highway south of Ōpōtiki.

Emergency services were notified of the crash on the State Highway 2, also known as Waioeka Rd, shortly before 5am on Monday.

The incident happened about 6km south of Ōpōtiki, a Waka Kotahi alert said.

The road is closed between Ōpōtiki and Waioeka Gorge, so drivers should delay their journeys or choose another route.

“Police are on scene working to determine the exact circumstances of what occurred,” a police statement said.

Fire and Emergency assisted, but referred questions to police.