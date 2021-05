The driver was stopped near Taupō by police in a stolen car (file photo).

A boy has been caught driving a stolen car between Taupō and Rotorua.

The child, who Stuff understands is 11, was stopped by police along State Highway 5 near Taupō on Thursday night.

A police spokeswoman said police were made aware of a youth who was travelling in a stolen vehicle on Thursday.

The matter has been referred to youth aid.