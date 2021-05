There were concerns for Henare because of his dementia, age, mobility issues and the weather, police said.

A 73-year-old man missing in Tauranga has been found.

Bay of Plenty police were asking for help to find Henare, who was last seen at a Tauranga home on Tuesday evening. He has dementia.

However, they said on Thursday morning he was found safe earlier that morning.

“We would like to thank the public very much for their assistance with the search effort.”