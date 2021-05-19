Man missing in Tauranga area is in his 70s and has dementia, police say

There are concerns about Henare because of his age, mobility issues, the weather, and because he has dementia, police say.

Henare hasn’t been seen for a day – and he has dementia and is 73 years old.

Bay of Plenty Police are asking for help to find Henare, who was last seen at a Tauranga home on Tuesday evening.

That was in Cameron Road, Gate Pā, a police statement said.

“There are concerns for his safety due to his age, mobility issues, the weather, and that he has dementia.”

A photo provided to police is a few years old, and Henare has since started wearing glasses, police said.

Anyone who has seen him or has information for Police, should ring 111 straight away and quote event number P046560235.