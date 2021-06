Emergency services are at a two-vehicle crash near Minden in the Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services have been called to a road smash on State Highway 2 near Minden.

The crash involved two vehicles and happened at 8.45pm on Monday.

No details are available yet regarding the condition of the occupants.

Traffic diversions have been set up at Snodgrass Road.

Minden is located south-west of Te Puna.