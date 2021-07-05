Murder trial begins over the death of Ōpōtiki man Brian Albert Hilton

A murder trial has begun over the death of Ōpōtiki man Brian Albert Hilton, which was initially thought to be due to an accident before new information emerged.

Hilton, 77, was found with facial injuries, lying on the floor of his home on July 8, 2016, and was taken to Tauranga Hospital. He later died on July 13.

Police originally thought Hilton died after a fall at home but later received new information and reopened the investigation into his death.

In 2018, police arrested Harry Clements Matchitt and charged him with Hilton’s murder.

Matchitt, 52, appeared in the High Court in Tauranga on Monday, five years after Hilton’s death, facing a single charge of murder. He pleaded not guilty.

Scott Yeoman/Stuff Harry Clements Matchitt appeared in the High Court, charged with the murder of Brian Albert Hilton.

The Crown alleges Matchitt violently assaulted Hilton on the evening of July 7, 2016, causing severe injuries that left him unconscious and later led to his death.

Crown prosecutor Oliver Salt told jurors that Matchitt and Hilton knew each other, and would sometimes socialise and consume alcohol at Hilton’s address.

Salt described Hilton as a “frail man” who lived alone.

He said the Crown had security footage showing a man – who the Crown says is Matchitt – entering and exiting Hilton’s home that evening, and that the police had also found Matchitt’s DNA on a beer bottle inside Hilton’s home.

A neighbour had also reported hearing “banging” that evening in Hilton’s home.

Salt also read out a comment he said Matchitt had made during a police interview in December 2018.

Salt said that during that interview, Matchitt appeared “emotionally distraught” and that was when he was told by one of the officers, “I don’t know why you did this Harry”.

Salt said Matchitt replied: “I don’t know why either. I probably did assault him. I can’t remember clearly what happened. I probably went in there and pushed him over or kicked him. I’m not going to lie. It’s taken this long. Just give me the charge and I’ll face the charge.”

Defence counsel Caitlin Gentleman told jurors that Matchitt did not assault Hilton and did not cause the injuries that led to his death.

The first witness called on Monday was Clara Porter, who found her friend Hilton in his home on the morning of July 8.

“He was alive. He was breathing and he was murmuring,” Porter told the court.

She said she rang the police straight away when she saw Hilton. She said she was asking him, “What happened?”

“He could hear me but he couldn’t talk,” she said.

“I was panicking. I was in shock … to see him like that.”

Dr Leilani Mondares, a general practitioner based in Ōpōtiki, also gave evidence. Hilton was a patient at the medical practice where she works.

Mondares went to Hilton’s address on the morning of July 8 after he was found and emergency services were called, because St John Ambulance was not available at the time.

She told the court that her initial examination found Hilton was breathing but his blood pressure was low, so she put in an IV line. She examined his head and saw extensive bruising to his face, which was covered in dried blood. His eyes and cheeks were also bruised and swollen, as was his upper lip.

There was no history or record at her practice of Hilton experiencing any falls, Mondares said, although there was an ACC claim lodged in 2011 of him falling out of bed and hurting his neck.

Senior Constable William Searle, stationed in Ōpōtiki, was called to Hilton’s house the day he was found.

Hilton was on the floor in the lounge when he arrived, Searle told the court, with “an obvious head injury”.

When Searle spoke to Hilton, Hilton groaned. Hilton could not respond but tried to get up at one point, Searle said.

He described Hilton as being in a “semi-conscious state”.

Searle went looking for a pillow for Hilton but noted that the bed in a nearby bedroom looked as though it had been slept in, so he decided not to disturb it.

Alan Putt was Hilton’s caregiver at the time and had been working with him for about six months.

Putt told the court he would see Hilton about five times a week, usually around 9.30 in the morning until lunchtime. He would help him with things like cleaning.

The caregiver described Hilton as a “very intriguing, interesting person” who always wanted to talk. He said Hilton was a wine drinker and never saw him drink beer.

Putt looked at photographs of Hilton’s lounge on the morning he was found and described how certain items were in different positions to where they normally were, including a TV cabinet that was “upended” and a heater “not normally in that position”.

Putt broke down in tears at one point.

He said the last time he saw Hilton was the day before he was found.

“Everything seemed normal,” Putt said. Hilton was in “good spirits”.

Asked if he had ever seen Hilton fall, Putt said he had only seen him stumble a tiny bit sometimes, “when he got up too quickly”.

The trial is expected to last two to three weeks, before Justice Kit Toogood and a jury of 10 men and two women.