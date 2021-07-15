Man appears in Tauranga court charged with inciting racial disharmony

The man appeared in the Tauranga Community Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

A man has appeared in the Tauranga Community Magistrates' Court today charged with making an objectionable publication and inciting racial disharmony.

The man first appeared in court last month. His name and all details that might identify him have been suppressed since then.

The charge of knowingly making an objectionable publication – under the Films, Videos and Publications Classification Act 1993 – carries a maximum penalty of 14 years’ imprisonment.

The charge of inciting racial disharmony – under the Human Rights Act 1993 – carries a maximum penalty of three months’ imprisonment, or a fine of $7000.

The man was granted continued name suppression on Thursday by Tauranga Community Magistrate Lesley Jensen.

He is yet to make a plea and will next appear in court on July 29.