Charlotte Brady's milestone dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Lakes DHB region

Charlotte Brady with vaccinator Janet France-Goss and Lavinia Williams (right) in Rotorua on Wednesday.

Charlotte Brady now has a Covid-19 milestone tacked on to her name after receiving the 100,000th dose in the Lakes DHB region.

The 28-year-old said getting the vaccine was an easy decision.

“It’s a credit to all the hard work everyone has been doing,” Brady said. “I got mine to protect my family. I’ve got a few family members who are more high risk. Plus, one day I hope to be able to travel again.

“It wasn’t as bad as I remember immunisations at school. There was a lot of reassurance and I think people are opening up more to having it done.”

STUFF Before the Pfizer and Janssen vaccines were given provisional approval by Medsafe, they underwent extensive testing.

Brady had her first dose in July while in alert level 1. Since then, due to the sudden change to alert level 4, the Rotorua Covid-19 Immunisation Hub has changed its look.

There’s no waiting room or observation waiting space. Instead, there are four rows of vaccination booths and once checked in customers are taken to their booth where they remain for their vaccination and observation period. Everyone coming in must wear a face covering.

“It’s probably been quite challenging with the changes in the levels,” Brady said.

“I had my first done in level 1 in July and the place looks so different.”

Brady was checked in at reception and brought to a booth of her own where she was administered the vaccine by registered nurse Janet France-Goss.

France-Goss has been working at the hub since it opened in March.

“It’s been a slow creep to get here, when we first started we were doing just 30 a day and now we’re doing over 1000 across the region.

Supplied Western Heights High School students Haeun Kang (left) and Ngawai Clendon (right).

“I remember when, with 350, we were wondering how we were going to do it but now 700 feels like a slow day.

“Everyone coming in is very positive. We’re striving for the 90 per cent.”

Before the vaccination programme started, France-Goss was a nurse in the Rotorua Hospital Children’s Unit.

She said working mainly with adults was different, especially as they were “well people coming for something they want”.

Also getting vaccinated in Rotorua on Wednesday were Western Heights High School students Ngawai Clendon and Haeun Kang, both 18.

“It was just a pinch,” said Clendon (Ngati Porou, Tuhoe).

“If you get your vaccine, you’re looking after everyone in your community.”

Kang intends to go to Auckland to study next year and wanted to keep herself safe.

“I felt there were more pros than cons. I’d tell other young people to trust your own instincts rather than caring what other people think.

“It’s for you, not them, and be aware that you’re keeping everyone else safe as well.”

Lakes DHB’s Covid-19 vaccination programme got underway on February 27 with managed isolation workers and their household contacts.

The hub in Rotorua’s Central Mall opened on March 16 and a hub opened in Taupō on May 28. There have also been outreach clinics on marae, in drive-throughs and in aged residential care facilities, among others.

The 100,000 doses includes first and second doses and represents almost 17,000 vials.

To book your Covid-19 vaccination go to www.bookmyvaccine.nz or call 0800 28 29 26.