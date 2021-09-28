Whānau grieves death of Bay of Plenty mother whose 'memory lives on in her tamariki'

Michelle Kaipara died in Kawerau on Saturday afternoon and leaves behind a loving family.

A whānau is grieving the death of Bay of Plenty mother Michelle Kaipara whose “memory lives on in her tamariki”.

Kaipara, 49, died in Kawerau on Saturday afternoon after emergency services were called to a Hall St address about 12.41pm. She was found with critical injuries and died soon after.

A 20-year-old Kawerau man has been charged with her murder and an unrelated assault will appear in the Tauranga District Court on Monday afternoon.

In a statement on Monday, the whānau said Kaipara was the epitome of joy and love, and will be sorely missed.

GOOGLE MAPS Kaipara was found dead on Hall St, Kawerau, on Saturday afternoon.

“Her memory lives on in her tamariki who are suffering severely at this time.

“We send our heartfelt thanks to each and every person for the outpouring of love, acts of kindness and empathy shown to our whānau.

“We grieve with you as we remember the beautiful lady Michelle was and the lovely memories she’s left etched on our minds and in our hearts.”

A funeral service will be held this week in Te Teko to farewell the mother, sister, daughter, cousin, aunty, niece and friend, the statement read.

Details are available on the Te Tangi Pānui page on Facebook.

Police extend their sympathies to Michelle’s loved ones and a homicide investigation into the circumstances will continue.