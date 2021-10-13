Rotorua police hunt for station wagon that may have stopped at fatal crash

Police want to talk to the people in this vehicle, as they think it may have stopped at a Rotorua crash scene on Te Ngae Road.

Police are on the hunt for a station wagon they believe may have stopped at a fatal crash scene in Rotorua.

Police investigating the crash on Te Ngae Rd on October 2 want to find and speak to the people in a dark-coloured, five-door station wagon that was in the area around the time of the crash.

“Unfortunately we have not been able to obtain a registration number for the car,” a police statement said.

“It was captured on CCTV on Fenton St at approximately 10.50pm and we believe it may have subsequently stopped at the scene of the crash, shortly after 11pm.”

Anyone with information should contact Police via 105 and quote file number 211003/3040.