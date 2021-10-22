Covid-19 made Whakaari/White Island trial in 2022 'impossible'

On the afternoon of Monday December 9, 2019 Whakaari White Island erupted while tours were in progress, killing 22 people and injuring 25.

The trial for the 13 organisations and individuals charged in the wake of the Whakaari/White Island eruption will start on July 10, 2023.

The trial date was confirmed on Friday morning by Judge Evengelos​ Thomas during an online callover.

WorkSafe prosecutor Kristy McDonald told the court that would result in “finishing the trial this time in two years ... it is a long drawn-out process”.

However, Thomas cited the Covid-19 pandemic for making a 2022 trial impossible.

Lillani Hopkins/Supplied The Whakaari/White Island eruption as seen from a tourist boat.

“The system is crumbling under Covid as it is.

“We’ve looked at this from every angle and this is the best we can do,” he said.

He also said he expected the trial to last four months, but “that may change as time passes and the issues become clearer”.

Thomas also said it would be “extremely optimistic” to have expert witnesses ready for a trial at the end of 2022, and he wanted to set a date that would allow “a clear run to the finish”.

Thomas also set a date of February 8, 2022 for a hearing to decide where the trial will take place.

Tom Lee/Stuff WorkSafe prosecutor Kristy McDonald, pictured outside the Whakatāne District Court at an earlier hearing, said the 2023 trial date would result in a long, drawn-out process.

He said the present options were Whakatāne, Auckland or Tauranga.

A further case review was also set down to March 22, 2022.

Lawyers acting for the defendants had been asked by Thomas at a previous callover on Thursday to discuss their availability, after he told them “the trial date is the priority”.

Twelve of the individuals and organisations facing charges in the wake of the Whakaari/White Island eruption had previously entered pleas of not guilty.

The pleas were revealed in a minute from Thomas in August.

National Emergency Management Agency had been the only organisation that had entered a plea before then, of not guilty, on May 27 this year.

However, since that plea the agency has sought to have the charges dismissed. A hearing for that application is set for November 29.

The December 9, 2019 eruption took place while 47 people were on the island, leaving 22 dead and the remaining survivors with severe or critical injuries.

The event also led to WorkSafe filing numerous charges against a total of 13 individuals and organisations.

Supplied Tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman was among the 22 people who lost their lives in the 2019 eruption.

Some charges date back to April 4, 2016, and most relate to individuals and companies in their capacity as a person conducting a business or undertaking.

Fourteen of the charges have a maximum penalty of $1.5 million in fines.

Details of the charges were spelt out across 19 pages of charging documents.

WorkSafe filed a total of 20 charges against various people or groups: Whakaari owners Andrew, James and Peter Buttle and Whakaari Management Ltd, the Institute of Geological and Nuclear Sciences, the National Emergency Management Agency, White Island Tours, Volcanic Air Safaris, Aerius Ltd, Kahu NZ, Inflite Charters, ID Tours New Zealand and Tauranga Tourism Services.

The Buttles are alleged to have failed with due diligence duties, including failure to acquire and keep updated knowledge of work health and safety matters and failure to gain adequate understanding of the hazards and risks associated with access to Whakaari.

Their company, Whakaari Management Ltd, is also alleged to have failed its duty to workers and tourists, including ensuring “an adequate means of evacuation from Whakaari”.

The Institute of Geological and Nuclear Sciences is alleged to have failed to ensure the safety of pilots travelling to and remaining on the island.