Massive school blaze lit to cover up petty criminal's fingerprints

The A Block at Apanui School was well ablaze by the time fire crews arrived in the early hours of February 6 this year.

The man responsible for the fiery destruction of a Whakatāne school’s administration block and classrooms started the blaze to cover up a burglary.

Blake Spurr, 22, has pleaded guilty to arson and three charges of burglary – two relating to events leading up to the Apanui School blaze – when he appeared in the Whakatane District Court this month.

Spurr, who previously had name suppression, lit the fire in the early hours of February 6, Waitangi Day, in an attempt to destroy any evidence of an earlier burglary.

The fire destroyed the school’s newly refurbished administration block and adjacent classrooms.

The summary of facts outlines Spurr’s movements leading up to the fire.

On February 5, while resting on a bench in the school grounds, he noticed a sliding concertina window slightly ajar and decided to enter.

Searching the classroom and nearby rooms, he collected electronic items including laptops, digital cameras, and a UE Boom speaker. He also unsuccessfully attempted to remove a data projector from the roof.

Placing the items in a large bin, Spurr left the school grounds with the intention of returning later under the cover of darkness.

Apanui School principal Simon Akroyd talks about losing its biggest classroom after the fire (video first published in February 2021).

He told two associates about the items he intended on taking that night, and the group returned to the school at around 1.30am.

They parked in nearby Apanui Ave and Spurr walked into the school while the other two waited in the car.

He climbed through the ajar window into the classroom, which was next to the newly renovated office and administration block that had taken nine months to construct and was due for completion in the coming fortnight.

As he was carrying the bin of stolen goods out of the window, Spurr realised he had left several fingerprints behind.

He used hand sanitiser and a cloth to remove the evidence before deciding a fire would be more effective.

Pushing a desk and chair into the corner of the classroom, Spurr threw a blanket and rag beside pieces of furniture. Noting sanitiser to be flammable, he poured the contents over the items and, lighting the neck of the bottle, threw it onto the blanket.

Spurr watched the fire slowly grow before leaving the classroom. Dragging the bin of stolen items down Pounama Place and Apanui Ave made a raucous sound, waking residents who saw Spurr fleeing the scene.

He was collected by his associates, and they went to one of the associate’s homes.

When they learned he had set fire to the school, he was told to leave.

The fire destroyed the administration block, the attached classrooms and everything in them.

The extent of the damage has been estimated at up to $8 million and the rebuild to be slow and lengthy.

It is still being officially assessed through expert loss adjustors.

The summary of facts describes Spurr as a transient man, living a life of petty crime who, when spoken to by police, initially denied his involvement.

He later made full admissions, saying he denied his involvement at first because it was hard to admit to himself the things he had done.

The summary said he was disgusted with the way he was living and the person that he was at the time.

Methamphetamine addiction had taken hold of him when he was abandoned as a young person. His addiction resulted in him “just giving up and not caring”.

He was remanded in custody and will reappear in the Whakatāne District Court on December 22.

- Whakatāne Beacon