Siblings rescue unresponsive, injured boy from pool at Whakatāne Aquatic Centre

Manaaki Stewart, right, spotted the boy underwater, pulled him to the surface and called sister Ayla-Rā over to help.

When Manaaki and Ayla-Rā Stewart went for a swim at the Whakatāne Aquatic Centre on Wednesday, the last thing they expected to do was save someone’s life.

The siblings helped prevent a nine-year-old boy from being added to New Zealand’s growing drowning statistics, and have been praised for their quick actions.

Manaaki, 14, and sister Ayla-Rā, 10, were playing in the outside pools when Manaaki noticed a boy floating underneath the water.

“We were swimming, jumping off the boards doing manus, and we just saw blood floating in the water. I saw him floating at the bottom so I went to tap him, see if he was conscious. There was no response so I pulled him up to the surface,” Manaaki told the Whakatāne Beacon.

READ MORE:

* Person in serious condition after incident at Whakatāne Aquatic Centre

* Family mourn 5-year-old girl who died in suspected drowning

* Boy rescued from Napier pool has died in hospital



Google Emergency services were called to Whakatāne Aquatic Centre on Wednesday, and took a patient to hospital in serious condition.

“I just wanted to get him to the surface as soon as possible,” he said.

Ayla-Rā was at the shallow end of the pool when she heard her brother’s cries for help.

“I just saw him dragging someone, yelling ‘help’, so I ran over to him and saw this kid, so I just started holding his head out of the water, while he [Manaaki] ran for help,” she said.

A scuba diving group training close by in the pool came to their assistance and began performing CPR.

There was one lifeguard at the outside pool, sitting down, and she had not noticed the boy, Manaaki said.

Neither of the siblings had seen the boy fall into the water but saw that he was bleeding from his head, the Whakatāne Beacon reported.

Manaaki and Ayla-Rā’s parents were thankful their children had been in the right place at the right time.

“We are proud, and just glad they were there and capable of helping,” said Rawiri Stewart, the siblings’ dad. “He was in the deep end, right down the bottom, and not all kids can get down there and pull someone up. So for him [Manaaki] to be able to do that, was lucky.”

“If Manaaki had just carried on walking past, he would have been gone.”

The injured boy had reportedly gone to the outside pool with a group, but when the group returned to the inside pools, he was left on his own.

Stewart said that when he arrived, the boy was awake and being taken away on a stretcher in the ambulance.

A Whakatāne District Council spokesperson told the Whakatāne Beacon the swimmer had been attended to poolside before emergency services arrived.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said the patient was in serious condition when they attended the incident.

Whakatāne Hospital did not respond to queries about the boy’s condition at the time of going to press.

- Whakatāne Beacon