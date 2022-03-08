Mount Maunganui teenager's death leaves community in shock

Braidon Townsley died when the car he was driving hit a power pole.

A community is in shock and a Mount Maunganui mother of three is “inconsolable” after losing her eldest son who she describes as “my rock, our beautiful boy, a beautiful soul, my motivation for everything”.

Braidon Townsley, 17, died when the car he was driving hit a power pole on Maunganui Road in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police were called to the crash just after 2am, but Braidon died at the scene.

His mother, Cattalina Townsley, 33, says he was “a beautiful person and an amazing big brother” to his younger siblings, Storm, 7, and Psalms, 2.

“Braidon always had a cute side-smirk, he was cheeky and grounded within himself,” she says.

“He was humble but proud. He was extremely hard-working and so determined to live a fulfilled life. He was due to move back to Australia on May 1 and would have turned 18 next month.”

There is an outpouring of grief in Mount Maunganui.

Mount Social Club restaurant and bar, where Braidon worked, was closed on Monday to allow the team to process the tragic news. A spokesperson says they are “devastated with the loss of one of our own”, and that Braidon would be sadly missed by the staff, guests and everyone who knew him.

Cattalina, known as Catt, is also a much-loved member of the community, both as a mum and well-known local designer and seamstress.

The owner of Storm Violet Apparel hand-makes and sells unique clothing designs from traditional Māori print, and says Braidon was the inspiration for developing her love of sewing into a business.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Mount Maunganui community is in shock following Braidon’s death.

“I fell pregnant at 14, and had my son at 15,” says Cattalina. “When Braidon was two I remember looking at him and thinking ‘I'm going to create a better life for you and I'm going to do it doing something that I love - sewing’.

Her best friend, Shannon Finey, describes Cattalina as “the most kind-hearted person anyone could know - a hard working single mother and talented seamstress”, and has set up a Givealittle page to help support her and raise funds for Braidon’s tangi.

Friends and Mount locals are rallying around the family and messages of shared grief and aroha are flooding the page, which raised more than $7000 in just a few hours.

Those who knew Braidon echo the same feelings for him as “a wonderful son”, a “sweet boy” with a happy disposition, “loving, kind and helpful” with “a beautiful and loving nature.”

Bay Pathways, where Braidon spent time as an apprentice, say he was an “amazing young man and a hard worker with such a bright future”.

“The team will miss his infectious smile and quick wit,” says a spokesperson. “He always put a smile on people’s faces and was a jokester who always worked hard.”

Cattalina grew up in Arataki, Mount Maunganui and attended Mount Intermediate and Mount College. In 2018, when Braidon was 11, the family moved to Brisbane where she started selling her designs across Queensland. She even taught Braidon to sew.

When the Covid pandemic took hold they moved back to Mount Maunganui and Cattalina adapted her prints into popular fabric masks.