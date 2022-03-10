Bay of Plenty Regional Council's $6m saving

The pamphlet that raised concerns for some ratepayers.

Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council will pay $1.8 million to district and city councils this year, for collecting rates on its behalf.

It will, however, be the last year this occurs, with the change saving the council up to $6 million.

Since 1989 the regional council had contracted rates collection to the regions’ seven councils, Whakatāne, Ōpōtiki, Kawerau, Western Bay of Plenty, Tauranga, Rotorua and Taupō.

During this time Toi Moana paid between two and five per cent in commission per year, to each of the councils.

Toi Moana special projects manager Annabel Chappel said the costs paid were unique to each council and were a combination of a commission, as a percentage of rates collected, and associated administrative costs.

In 2020 the regional council decided to change this and collect its own rates, starting from the 2022/2023 financial year.

Chapel said this was communicated to councils at the time. There were four drivers for the change, including increasing public awareness of the work Toi Moana did, differences in rates postponement and remission policies between councils, having more control over the “critical revenue source” and cost efficiencies.

“For many years having the district and city councils collect the regional council’s rates worked well for both parties,” said Chapel.

“In recent years the mahi required of the regional council has expanded and circumstances have changed to an extent where it is now more appropriate for the regional council to collect its own rates.

”Accompanying the rates bills recently sent to the region’s 150,000 ratepayers was a pamphlet from Toi Moana telling people to “get ready for change”.

It outlined the change in how the rates were to be collected, why it would occur and what to expect with the next rates bill.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Since 1989 the regional council had contracted rates collection to the regions’ seven councils, including Tauranga.

The leaflet raised questions for some ratepayers and one contacted Local Democracy Reporting to express their concern about additional costs and the administration required to change the system.

Chappel said the cost of the new technology system, that had been implemented to enable regional council to collect its own rates, was budgeted at $395,000.

“Due to the initial set up costs, for the year there will be a slight increase in costs than would have been paid in commission to the other councils,” she said.

“From the second year there would be an annual cost saving, resulting in an overall cost reduction of approximately $6 million over the long term plan.

”As for the administrative process, Chapel said Toi Moana was working with the seven councils to transfer rates data that they had been managing, into the new regional council rates collection system.

“We are also working with the other councils to develop processes that help make things easy for customers.

”The ratepayer, who did not want to be named, said the information around cost should have been communicated to people to provide “greater understanding and less suspicion”.

Chappel said, “We’re planning an extensive campaign to run in the lead up to this next year so that all ratepayers are aware of the change, and we’ll make sure it’s available via many different methods and channels”.

She said many ratepayers did not realise that a portion of their rates was paid to regional council.

“Collecting our own rates will further increase visibility of our services, and result in more community connections, feedback, and engagement.”

The separate regional council rates bill would be due in October 2022.