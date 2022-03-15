Bridges: 'Tauranga by-election will be a straight fight between left and right'

National MP for Tauranga Simon Bridges has announced his retirement from politics, effective within weeks.

Simon Bridges believes the by-election for his seat in the city of Tauranga will come down to a straight fight between left and right – a fight he claims National will win.

The election was sparked following the announcement that the former National Party leader is retiring from politics, effective within weeks.

While Jacinda Ardern said the identity of Labour’s candidate and a date for the by-election has not been confirmed, the Prime Minister is all too aware that her party has not held the seat since the 1930s.

NZ First leader Winston Peters, who took the seat with him when he resigned from National in the early 1990s, is understood to be considering a return to Parliament, and said it was a “fascinating question” when asked if he might run this time around.

NZ First remain the only party other than National to hold the seat in recent decades.

ACT leader David Seymour said his party board is set to hold a meeting on Tuesday evening to decide how to approach the by-election.

While nothing is confirmed, Labour candidate Jan Tinetti, who ran in 2017 and 2020, said she will put her name forward once more, saying she was “absolutely committed” to the seat.

Bridges’ fellow National MP in the region, Todd Muller, has admitted the announcement took him by surprise on Tuesday morning, but he fully understands the decision.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF/Stuff Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller says the announcement came as a ‘bit of a shock’.

“It was a bit of a shock if I’m totally honest, but I can certainly see the logic,” said Muller, who had been set to retire from politics himself before a change of heart following Chris Luxon’s appointment as National leader late last year.

“I completely understand his reasoning and the need to spend more time with his family. He’s made a huge impact both locally and nationally, and having an influential voice such as his backing Tauranga will be sorely missed.

“Over the 14 years that he’s represented the city he’s done a huge amount for the region’s businesses, and he’s always been big on helping families, regardless of their political opinions.

“Simon has been a formidable operator, and losing his voice on a national level will be a real shame.”

Supplied Tauranga City Council commission chair Anne Tolley.

Tauranga City Council commission chair Anne Tolley – herself a former National MP – has also acknowledged the value of having Bridges in the city’s corner over the years, and is another who understands his reasons behind his decision.

“Political life puts an enormous strain on a family,” says Tolley, “and Simon is a devoted family man, so it is understandable he wants to spend more time with them.

“He has been a strong advocate for Tauranga over the years and has served New Zealand well during his career.

“I enjoyed my time with him as a colleague - he was always supportive, both personally and professionally. I wish Simon all the very best for the future.”

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley has hailed Bridges as a “good sport” - even when he was delivering bad news.

“Simon was a good MP and maintained a strong relationship with Tauranga Chamber,” said Cowley. “He was a good sport and fronted up over the years, whether it was delivering good news or not so good news.

Scott Yeoman/Stuff Matt Cowley, chief executive of Tauranga Chamber of Commerce.

“He prioritised attending chamber events when he could, which gave local businesses the chance to chew his ear and keep him close to the front lines of business challenges.

“He’s led the city through a few crises, including PSA and the Rena grounding, and he’s also opened a few new state highways for the region. The Chamber thanks him for his dedication over the years and wishes him and his family all the best.”

When asked about the by-election, Bridges said the cost of it would be a “pretty small sum in the scheme of things”.

“I think in the scheme of a 14-year career, being a member of Parliament all of that time, a junior and senior minister overseeing multibillion-dollar projects, it's a pretty small sum.”

An Electoral Commission spokesperson said the cost of a by-election, while dependent on the location and size of the electorate, would cost around $1 million, with additional costs possible to meet Covid-19 public health requirements.