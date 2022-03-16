NZ Drug Foundation: Record-breaking cocaine seizure 'significant'

The discovery was made in a shipping container in Tauranga.

The New Zealand Drug foundation has called this week's record-breaking seizure of cocaine in Tauranga "notable and significant" given the drug's low levels of use across the country.

Customs officials seized 700kg of cocaine in the Bay of Plenty just two weeks after discovering almost the same amount in methamphetamine in Auckland.

A container shipment that left South America in January this year was identified as a possible risk, and further inspection revealed drugs with a potential street value of $280 million.

Sarah Helm, executive director at the NZ Drug Foundation, called the find "not insignificant", and claims wastewater data continues to return low readings for the Class A drug.

READ MORE:

* Massive $280 million cocaine haul seized in Tauranga

* Drug Foundation boss Sarah Helm determined to be the change maker

* Dozens of organisations pen open letter calling for drug laws to be dumped and replaced



“These are really large seizures that will make a significant temporary dent in supply," said Helm.

“Changes in supply can result in changed use patterns and these are very large seizures, so this is not insignificant.”

While Helm admits there was a visible increase in methamphetamine in wastewater in the second half of 2021, she claims it is too soon to say if this reflects a more permanent shift.

NZ POLICE Customs intercepted more than 700kg of cocaine being smuggled in a shipping container.

“Overall methamphetamine use has stayed relatively static for the past few years at about one per cent of the population, with an even smaller number using regularly or problematically,” she said.

“But for cocaine, we generally have comparatively low levels of use, with around 700 grams on average detected in wastewater per week nationwide, so the amount of this seizure was quite notable.

"Wastewater data from 2021 shows cocaine use is steady off a low base.”

The foundation state that although it is a Class A controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act, most cocaine in New Zealand is not ‘pure’ and is usually cut with other substances such as caffeine, creatine and l-glutamine.

Helm also asked for the use of 'caution' around border seizures.

“Seizures by Customs at the border give an indication of what is coming into the country," she said. "But only a portion of what comes in is intercepted, so seizure data can’t accurately show a change in drug use or harm.

“It’s important to treat seizure data with caution, as it doesn’t tell the whole story.

./Supplied New Zealand Drug Foundation executive director Sarah Helm.

"Supply control is one of the only parts of our drug policy that is well-resourced – we also need to be focussed on demand reduction and harm prevention.

"For methamphetamine, the very successful Health and Police-led Te Ara Oranga programme is a great example of how we could be taking a more comprehensive approach and making a real impact on the demand side."

Customs, Police and the Port of Tauranga were all approached following the seizure, but were unavailable for further comment.

Earlier, Customs Investigation Manager, Intelligence, Investigations and Enforcement Cam Moore said they are currently investigating the shipment alongside their law enforcement partners.

“This extremely significant seizure, the second within two weeks, highlights how transnational organised crime groups are actively trying to exploit New Zealand," said Moore.

"They are trying to smuggle drugs to New Zealand on an industrial scale because of the significant profits that can be made, and they also want to use New Zealand to access other drug markets.

“We are not prepared to let that happen or to let them target those that live here."