Large-scale ground search planned for missing Pāpāmoa man

Bay of Plenty police have admitted that nothing has been found that "would give any clues" as to the whereabouts or movements of missing Pāpāmoa man David Holland.

Officers are set to be joined by several volunteers to conduct a large-scale ground search for the Tauranga Hospital doctor this weekend.

The search will primarily concentrate on the sands dunes in the Pāpāmoa Beach area close to where the anaesthetist is believed to have gone missing.

David was last heard from on Friday, March 11, and friends believe he was planning a swim close to home near the end of Pacific View Road, where there is access to Pāpāmoa Beach.

Close friend Matt Shand says David's friends and colleagues are feeling "a turmoil of emotions and anxiety about what's happened" as the search continues for the UK citizen.

"We are holding out hope he can be found and that he is okay," he says. "It is challenging dealing with the uncertainty about what's happened. Knowing this would bring a lot of comfort.

"David has a lot of friends across the globe and family in the UK who are also dealing with this anxiety and uncertainty."

Friends of the 31-year-old have already spent time on the beach and the dunes close to Pacific View Road, searching for any kind of clue that might help.

"Family and friends in the UK really appreciate the community support and the volunteers who have helped with the search," adds Matt.

Dan Sheridan/Stuff Beach access at the end of Pacific View Road, which leads to Pāpāmoa Beach, where missing man David Holland is believed to have gone for a swim last Friday.

"It is really appreciated with heartfelt thanks. It shows the community spirit of New Zealanders that come together in a crisis."

Police have also thanked the local community for their ongoing help. "We'd like to thank staff from Surf Life Saving NZ and Coastguard as well as numerous volunteers who have assisted so far," says a spokesperson.

"We are still asking to hear from anyone who might have seen David on the evening of Friday, March 11, especially on or around the beach."

Anyone who can help is asked to call 105, quoting file number 220312/6869.