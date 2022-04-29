Whakaari/White Island: Government agency wants charges over eruption dismissed

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) faces an anxious wait to discover if its appeal for a dismissal of charges in relation to the Whakaari/White Island volcanic eruption has been successful.

In a pre-trial hearing at Whakatāne District Court, Judge Evangelos Thomas heard submissions relating to the section 147 dismissal of charge claim, which NEMA triggered after charges were laid by WorkSafe following the 2019 disaster. Twenty-two people were killed in the eruption and a further 25 injured, many with third-degree burns.

NEMA is accused of failing to take measures to eliminate or reduce the likelihood of exposing individuals to a risk of death or serious injury from volcanic activity.

It was one of 13 organisations charged with failing in their duty to ensure the safety of tourists on Whakaari/White Island between April 4, 2016 and December 10, 2019 – the day after the eruption.

Supplied Twenty-two people lost their lives and a further 25 were injured when Whakaari/White Island erupted in December 2019.

The Crown agency argued, via defence lawyer Victoria Casey QC, that the application of section 36(2) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 would lead to “absurd” outcomes.

The section reads: “A person conducting a business or undertaking (PCBU) must ensure, so far as is reasonably practicable, that the health and safety of other persons is not put at risk from work carried out as part of the conduct of the business or undertaking.”

Casey argued that WorkSafe’s view was “dangerous”, and quoting the affidavit of former NEMA chief executive Carolyn Schwalger, said it is local civil defence emergency management (CDEM) groups who have operational functions, not NEMA.

“The CDEM groups operate completely independently from NEMA except in very rare circumstances,” she said.

“In a state of national emergency, the director of emergency management can direct the conduct of a local CDEM group, but New Zealand has had two national states of emergency in its entire history – one declared in Canterbury in relation to the (2011) earthquakes, and one in 2020 in relation to Covid.

“One of the areas of concern that NEMA has been raising with WorkSafe is why have they pegged [this] on the national body instead of the civil defence emergency management group, who actually have the operational function?”

supplied/Waikato Times Judge Evangelos Thomas has been hearing submissions in relation to NEMA's claim.

She explained NEMA’s roles in terms of operational responsibilities – including the promotion of research initiatives, risk reduction strategies and hazard awareness and emergency preparedness in communities and organisations.

“Those are the roles and they look nothing like the roles that WorkSafe is charging NEMA with in this prosecution,” Casey said.

She acknowledged the “unusual” circumstances surrounding NEMA’s section 147 application, accepted that people “want and need answers” and said those at fault need to be held responsible.

“NEMA is the only central government agency before the court in this prosecution.” said Casey.

“Justice is important to my client – a small agency of around 60 staff who between them have responded to dozens of emergencies over this charge period, including earthquakes, cyclones, floods, fires, infrastructure failings and the appalling shootings in March 2019.

“The accusation that these staff are responsible for the death and serious injury of 47 people (on Whakaari/White Island) weighs very heavily.

“NEMA is not arguing for a narrower than usual attributation of the health and safety law, nor is it trying to escape liability on the basis of a technicality – to the contrary, we are arguing that this charge is so wholly misconceived, that it is simply not feasible that a conviction could be achieved at trial. It is not right for NEMA and its staff to be put through that trial process.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Victoria Casey, QC.

In her opening to Judge Thomas, WorkSafe prosecutor Kristy McDonald QC underlined the significance of NEMA’s role, both as New Zealand’s civil defence body and the lead government agency responsible to the department of prime minister and cabinet for identifying and analysing risks to life from hazards.

“It is required to take steps to eliminate those risks if practicable, and if not, to reduce the magnitude of their impact to an acceptable level,” said McDonald.

“The hazards NEMA is to identify and analyse are exactly of the kind that saw the tragic loss of life and serious injury caused to tourists and workers at Whakaari on December 9, 2019.”

The prosecution went on to detail NEMA’s relevant legislative framework and strategic and operational documents, including the memorandum of understanding it had with New Zealand Crown research institute GNS Science, specifically in relation to Whakaari.

GNS Science has also been charged in relation to health and safety matters prior to the eruption.

She also pointed to a statement on NEMA’s own website, which reads: “NEMA provides leadership in reducing risk, being ready for and responding to and recovering from emergencies. NEMA is the government lead, building a safe and resilient Aotearoa New Zealand by empowering communities before, during and after emergencies.”

“These are not just words on a page,” McDonald said. “There’s a great deal of jargon and bureaucratic speak in what is contained in Ms Schwalger’s affidavit, as is Wellington’s way, but at the end of the day all of that does mean that NEMA is involved and it does have a role in carrying out work on risk reduction in relation to volcanic hazards.

She went on to point out that that role included consulting and coordinating with GNS on an ongoing basis to ensure NEMA understood the level of risk posed by volcanic hazards on Whakaari, and communicating that risk to the public.

“The public would expect nothing less from the lead civil defence agency,” she said.

“NEMA clearly had a duty to ensure, as far as reasonably practicable, that the health and safety of tourists and operators on Whakaari was not put at risk from its work.

“NEMA seeks to have this charge dismissed at this early stage, and prior to your honour hearing any evidence, on the basis that it says it has no duty to the affected public.

Tom Lee/Stuff Prosecutor Kristy McDonald, QC, outside Whakatāne District Court at a hearing for workplace safety charges laid in relation to the Whakaari/White Island eruption.

“The duties alleged are entirely consistent with the requirements NEMA should have been meeting as the lead agency for the management of volcanic hazards in New Zealand - namely to understand the risk and to communicate risk information in a meaningful way.

McDonald went on to claim there is “nothing exceptional” in what is alleged against NEMA, and that their assertion that “the flood gates will open” and a finding of duty against it will lead to “all sorts of dreadful and onerous outcomes for other agencies is hyperbolic and wrong”.

“It is surprising that a government agency, a civil defence agency charged with the responsibility for risk reduction in relation to emergencies, just as occurred on Whakaari, should resist the suggestion it has a duty to reduce risk and take steps to warn tourists and tour operators of increased volcanic activity,” she said.

Of the 13 defendants, the remaining 12 individuals and organisations have all lodged pleas of not guilty ahead of a lengthy trial which is set to begin in July 2023.

Whakaari owners Andrew, James and Peter Buttle and Whakaari Management Ltd, the Institute of Geological and Nuclear Sciences, the National Emergency Management Agency, White Island Tours, Volcanic Air Safaris, Aerius Ltd, Kahu NZ, Inflite Charters, ID Tours New Zealand and Tauranga Tourism Services were all charged after WorkSafe filed a total of 20 charges.

GNS Science is alleged to have failed to ensure the safety of pilots travelling to and remaining on the island.

Adjourning the case, Judge Thomas acknowledged the “difficult series of issues for us all to grapple with”. A decision is expected in May.