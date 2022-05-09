Whakatāne Quake swarm not linked to volcanic turbulence

Whakatāne has had a shaky start to the week.

The swarm of small to moderate earthquakes in Whakatāne on Monday morning is business as usual for the town, a GNS volcanologist says.

As at 11.30am, Geonet had reported 18 earthquakes in Eastern Bay of Plenty since midnight.

The largest so far measured 4.3 and was situated 10km north of Whakatāne which may have been felt in Murupara, Ōpōtiki, Rotorua, Tauranga, Te Kaha and Matawai.

It struck at a depth of 5km.

The other quakes measured around the 2.6 to 3.7 range – meaning weak shaking in the Whakatāne area.

GNS volcanologist Brad Scott said this type of behaviour isn’t unusual for the area.

“Whakatāne sits on the Taupō fault belt, and there are clusters of earthquakes. However sometimes it can be months without any, and then there can be the swarms.”

He said that having a reasonable amount of earthquakes doesn’t suggest there is a larger one looming.

Swarms of earthquakes – a series of jolts with no clear main shock – are common in New Zealand, especially in volcanic regions.

Scott also said the earthquakes are not related to the recent activity at Mt Ruapehu which showed signs of unrest as crater lake temperatures rose.