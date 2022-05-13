Tauranga in line for $1.5 billion boost

A blueprint document from a Tauranga economic development agency has revealed confirmed investment of $1.5 billion in the city’s central business district over the next eight years.

In what is being called a “pivotal turning point” for the Bay of Plenty city, the hope is the document will prompt further investment and help make Tauranga the most transformed city centre in the country.

The plans, revealed by Western Bay of Plenty economic development agency Priority One, highlight 20 “catalyst” projects that have already been rubber-stamped for completion by 2030.

Central to the plans are a number of residential and commercial buildings, as well as a new District Court and proposed council projects that were included in their refreshed civic precinct – Te Manawataki o Te Papa proposals which are yet to be consulted.

The blueprint, put together in partnership with developers, investors, central government and Tauranga City Council, is being touted as the “first of its kind” in the city.

“Never before have we been able to bring together this level of certainty for the community,” said Priority One CEO, Nigel Tutt.

“People are really keen to invest in Tauranga, but they need the whole story, and they want to have some confidence that the city is on the way up.

“It’s fair to say it has languished a little, so it’s important that we can give them that confidence. That’s the whole reason behind this blueprint.

“This should be a time of transformation for this city, but unfortunately we’ve lost our way. Now we have a chance to change things on a few fronts and see a period where it will transform quite rapidly.

Supplied Priority One CEO Nigel Tutt.

“We know $1.5 billion is a big number certainly for Tauranga and for any city in New Zealand, but it’s once in a generation stuff.”

Tutt said the promised investment is not dependent on council’s plans being green-lit, and claimed the 20 developments will go ahead regardless of any public pushback against the local authority’s plans for a new museum, hotel and civic whare.

He also flagged the possibility of further investment once the wheels start to turn in the CBD.

“In the blueprint we’ve highlighted the largest developments and the ones that we’re most confident about,” said Tutt, “but there are a swathe of other developments that we know will probably happen – they’re the ones likely to be swayed by any additional council investment.

“As an economic development agency we get to see this stuff ahead of most people, but when we go to talk to them about it they take a fair bit of convincing. The purpose of this is simply to help convince people.”

With many of the city’s retail outlets relocated to suburban malls such as Bayfair in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga Crossing in Tauriko and Pāpāmoa Plaza, parts of the city centre have become synonymous with empty units.

However, it is hoped that developments such as Elizabeth Towers, which includes townhouses, a new Farmers department store and a number of new eateries, will change that perception of the city centre, with many more to follow.

Further growth in the education sector, via the University of Waikato’s presence in the city, is also on Priority One’s agenda.

“There’ll be a lot more people working, living and studying in the city over the next decade and beyond,” said Tutt, “and the blueprint is led by those developments. Retail will follow on behind that to cater for them.

Supplied An outline of some of the developments set to transform the city centre.

“We don’t have a large student population here now, but we will by the end of this decade, so you’ll see a greater vibrancy and a bunch of different offerings that cater for students.

“It will be different to what it has been in the past, and the retail offering will fit that, but it won’t be trying to replicate what a mall is – it’ll be much more suited to those who spend time in the city every day.

“I’m excited about what could pop out of this that’s different, that’s innovating, that’s interesting.”

On the lack of a museum in New Zealand’s fifth-largest city, Tutt added: “We need some amenities built around the city that allow people to stay a bit longer. That’s our problem – we haven’t got product so not much money gets spent. A museum and a performing arts centre will help that.

“We have a lack of cultural facilities and ways to tell the wonderful stories of this region. We know mana whenua are keen to tell those stories as well, and businesses are keen for community facilities because they want to track and retain talent in the future.

“You need more than the three best beaches in New Zealand to do that – they’re not quite enough.

“It’s there in black and white and many other colours. What we’re putting in front of people are the facts, because we know the city has languished, and we know there’s a lack of confidence.

“The best way to build that confidence is to put all the wonderful things that we know are happening down on paper and hopefully that will inspire people and promote that confidence and positivity.”

Supplied An impression of the new Elizabeth Street development in Tauranga city centre.

Bayleys head of insights, data and consulting, Chris Farhi, said the developments highlighted prove the claim that Tauranga will soon become one of the most transformed city centres in New Zealand.

“The existing low-rise development across most of Tauranga’s CBD creates a widespread canvas that is not available in places like Auckland CBD or Wellington CBD,” he said.

Director of Classic Group, Peter Cooney, said the blueprint’s launch has been a long time coming, and he claimed to be “thrilled” with what he calls a collaborative and coordinated approach.

“The increased opportunity for development over the next eight years and the scale of private and council led development makes for a very exciting time in Tauranga,” said Cooney.