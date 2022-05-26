$300 million Tauranga plan splits political opinion

Tauranga City Council’s proposals to revamp the city's CBD, which includes a museum, hotel and new civic whare, have been given the green light.

Opinion is divided among Tauranga’s by-election candidates after plans to redesign and redevelop the city centre were given the go-ahead earlier this week.

Council commissioners, led by former National MP Anne Tolley, gave the $303 million plans the green light after wading through almost 1200 submissions from the community – 72 per cent of which supported the transformation that’s set to include a museum, library and an exhibition and events centre as well as civic whare.

Tolley called the plans “a unique opportunity”, citing numerous attempts to revitalise the city centre that have failed to materialise under various administrations over the past 20 years.

“The people of Tauranga have seen so many plans and none have come to fruition, but that doesn’t negate the hopes and dreams that went into them,” said Tolley.

The decision followed community engagement that prompted 1181 submissions on council’s refreshed civic precinct masterplan - Te Manawataki O Te Papa.

“After considering all the feedback we received, both formally and informally, I’m comfortable there’s a good understanding in the community that this is a major part of the re-establishment of the CBD, and overall, people want us to get on with it and make it happen,” said Tolley.

Her enthusiasm, however, is not shared by everyone.

National candidate Sam Uffindell, who is the pre-election favourite to replace Simon Bridges in the seat next month, pointed to the possible impact on the city’s ratepayers and a perceived lack of democracy after the commissioners saw their tenure renewed by Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta earlier this year.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Sam Uffindell is the National Party’s candidate in next month’s by-election.

For Uffindell, it is a matter for a more traditional council election process to decide.

“We need to get Tauranga moving,” he said, “and we do need civic amenities, but the weight is actually on the shoulders of the ratepayers who’ll be covering the bill, with an almost 14 per cent rates increase signalled for next year.

“This is the kind of plan that should be campaigned on during a council election. Unfortunately ratepayers do not have the right to elect their own council so they can truly have their say on what their money is being spent on.”

ACT Party candidate Cameron Luxton echoed Uffindell’s concerns and went one further, suggesting the commission, made up of Shadrach Rolleston, Stephen Selwood and Bill Wasley alongside Tolley, should have resigned and run on a “democratic ticket” before the plans were rubber-stamped.

“What we’ve got is unelected commissioners making expensive decisions, and it’s costing ratepayers a lot of money,” said Luxton.

“They're talking about rates going up for most households and increasing commercial rates even more. If Anne Tolley and the commissioners believe that this is the right strategy, then I think they should resign and run on a democratic ticket and a mayoral campaign to promote this as an idea.”

Supplied/ACT Party ACT Party leader David Seymour with Tauranga by-election candidate Cameron Luxton.

“Clearly it’s been a long time coming, but that doesn’t mean the people of Tauranga should have to wear a rates increase to pay for something that they haven't been properly consulted on in a democratic way.

“Whether it’s a good idea or not, it’s up to the people of Tauranga to decide - that’s why we should have council elections. If the commissioners want to push this as a plan that they believe is the correct one, then by all means they should run for council.”

Labour’s Jan Tinetti, who is aiming to become Tauranga’s first elected female MP since the seat was created in 1881, claimed the development would put the city centre “back on track” after years of inconsistency.

“This is very exciting news for the people of Tauranga,” said Tinetti. “After the uncertainty our city has faced, it is great that we are back on track.

“Tauranga is a great place to live, learn, work and play and this plan will see us move forward as a stronger and more resilient city.

“What has been delivered by the city council commissioners shows that with some good governance, Tauranga can grow and thrive as we always knew it could.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Labour list MP Jan Tinetti.

Alongside council’s plans, Bay of Plenty economic development agency Priority One recently released a blueprint outlining 20 developments that are poised to pump $1.5 billion of private investment into the city centre by 2030.

The developments include residential apartments and commercial developments outside of public investment in the civic precinct.

Luxton, however, said such a high volume of construction work could create problems with both short and long-term ramifications.

“Businesses on the Te Papa Peninsula, up Cameron Road and all through the CBD have had a hard time for a long time,” he said. “They’ve had roadworks affecting their businesses for far too long.

“There’s an anti-car lobby which is doing a lot of urban design at the moment, and my fear is that we’re going to end up with a big white elephant because people can’t get to the CBD.

“We could end up with the people who are paying for this choosing to go to far more car-friendly shopping centres and not using the amenities which they’ve been forced to pay for.”

Commissioner Shadrach Rolleston said thinking long term wasn’t necessarily in the minds of decision makers historically.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to make some bold decisions, enhance partnerships with mana whenua, build back trust with our communities, and move the city forward,” he said.