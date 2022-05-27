Cyclist dies in Pāpāmoa crash

Emergency services are responding to a crash on Pāpāmoa’s Parton Road.

One person has died following a crash in Pāpāmoa earlier today.

Emergency services were called to Parton Road shortly after 11am this morning after a crash involving a cyclist and a vehicle.

“Sadly, the cyclist died at the scene.” said a police spokesperson.

“The Serious Crash Unit will be examining the scene and the road remains closed.”

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and consider delaying travel if possible.

The road is currently closed between the Tara Road/Te Okuroa Drive roundabout and Bell Road.

“Police would like to thank motorists for their patience and cooperation,” said the spokesperson.