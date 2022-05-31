Plans to halt Tauranga's gang convoys 'ill informed'

The National Party wants to halt gang convoys in Tauranga.

The National Party’s plan to disrupt gang convoys in Tauranga has been labelled an “ill-informed knee-jerk response” after by-election candidate Sam Uffindell accused Bay of Plenty gangs of trying to intimidate the public.

National’s Tauranga candidate claimed he will give police the power to disrupt gang convoys and punish those who take part in them if he’s elected in next month’s by-election.

Uffindell, who is hoping to replace Simon Bridges as Tauranga’s elected MP on June 18, said he will introduce an “anti-cruising law” in the Bay of Plenty city.

READ MORE:

* One critical after motorbike and car crash in Bay of Plenty settlement

* Tsunami siren project left high and dry

* Police plan major nationwide crackdown on gangs



Former senior public servant and honorary Mongrel Mob life member Harry Tam, who runs the consultancy firm Hard 2 Reach, said the move was intended to maintain National’s “popularity with their constituents”.

National has held the Tauranga seat since 2005, with only NZ First leader Winston Peters breaking the political party’s hold in the city over the past 84 years.

The member’s bill would aim to ban convoys on the city’s roads. If elected, Uffindell said he would increase penalties for those participating, allow police to issue $500 on-the-spot infringements and instantly impound vehicles for 28 days without warning.

“People in Tauranga are sick of our roads being taken over by obnoxious gang members trying to intimidate members of the public,” he said.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Sam Uffindell claimed gang members “block roads and intimidate families at the beach”.

“National will establish an anti-cruising law in Tauranga to give police the power to issue on-the-spot fines to gang members acting like they own the road and impound gang vehicles if required.

“Our region suffers from the biggest gang membership in New Zealand. It’s time we took back control.

“Gang convoys are at their worst in summer when gangs swarm Mt Maunganui, block roads and intimidate families at the beach by revving their motorbikes.”

According to police data, gang membership in the Bay of Plenty has increased 38 per cent since Labour came to power in 2017.

Tam, who has worked with indigenous ethnic gangs and other “hard to reach” communities throughout the country and in prisons for more than 40 years, said both National and Labour have failed to address this rise not only in Tauranga, but across New Zealand.

“Generally speaking, we only have to look at the history of legislation targeting gangs which appears to have little effect on gang membership,” he said.

“In the past, legislation has been passed in the way of unlawful assembly, disorderly assembly, the banning of gang patches in public areas and government premises, and being a member of an organised criminal group.

Glenn Taylor/Stuff Harry Tam is a lifetime honorary member of the Mongrel Mob.

“Other legislation that has also targeted gangs include the proceeds of crime laws and confiscation of vehicles. However, despite all this legislation, gang membership continues to rise.

“It would appear that consecutive governments have failed to understand the causes that give rise to gang membership and have implemented ill-informed, knee-jerk responses to maintain popularity with their constituents.

“However, when a minister or official engages with a gang to address their social needs, these ministers or officials become the target of brutal attacks by their colleagues.”

Uffindell said “law-abiding” car and motorcycle clubs will not be affected by the anti-cruising law.

“Our roads belong to law-abiding, taxpaying citizens, not gang members who feel emboldened by Labour’s soft-on-crime approach and want to show off their ill-gotten gains.

“I’m really pleased to introduce policy that will send a message to gangs that they don’t run our city.”

As well as providing policy advice to the Government on a range of portfolios, Tam was a central figure behind the launch of the Kahukura programme – a Mongrel Mob-run drug rehabilitation programme in Central Hawke’s Bay that recently welcomed its sixth cohort.